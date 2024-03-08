Oba of Benin calls for a reenactment of African brotherhood in solving sub-regional conflicts

Friday, March 8, 2024 8:34 pm


Oba Ewuare II

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has called for the reenactment of African brotherhood in resolving age-long conflicts in Africa.

The Monarch stated this when he received the Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Agun Gbenga Joseph, who paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace, Benin City.

He noted that the ties between some past Nigerian leaders and other prominent
Nigerians with their neighbour’s in the sub-region namely, Chad, Cameroon and Niger, seem to have compounded the ECOWAS crises resolution machinery.

The former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Italy and other countries noted that countries such as Chad, Cameroon and Niger, where some past Nigerian leaders and other prominent Nigerians derived their ancestries, mirror the reality at the moment.

“Our border is so porous. That is why when there was a coup d’état in Niger, I was personally worried about how we are going to deal with it.

“Niger and Nigeria are almost the same. Some people live in Nigeria and work in Niger. Others live in Niger and work in Nigeria. The border is so close. I am sure Nigeriens are leaders in some of our establishments in Nigeria.

“So, I thought it was going to be very difficult for President Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman to deal with the problem. But, recently, we heard that the sanctions have been lifted. We should find ways to resolve our differences and work together,” Oba Ewuare II said.

Earlier in his speech, the NSCDC Commandant, Mr Agun Gbenga Joseph, listed steps the Command has taken in curbing crime in the State.

He solicited prayers and support of the Palace in discharging the mandate of the Corps.

 

