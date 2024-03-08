Fubara directs immediate rehabilitation, expansion of the Psychiatric hospital 

* Increase from initial new 44 to under construction to 100-bed hospital

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has ordered for a complete rehabilitation of the Psychiatric Hospital in Rumuigbo, Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sir Fubara who paid an unscheduled visit to the mental health hospital said the rehabilitation work should commence immediately, and pointed to the importance of the health facility to persons with mental health disorders and medical students in the State who use the facility for their training.

According to an account by Boniface Onyedi SSA to the Governor on Media, Fubara gave the directive when he inspected work on the ongoing fresh building of a 44-bed space centre for drug addicts with another 10-bed space for private patients.

“On my way, I noticed that the Psychiatric Hospital I knew many years ago, is still what it is. I think we need to do a total rehabilitation of the facility. This is to enable it to compete and also meet the standard of reality of the day.

“I am directing the commissioner of health to commence the processes for the total rehabilitation of the entire facility so that it will meet current standards and the needs of our people.

Governor Fubara who was conducted around the facility by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, commended her efforts and announced that the state government was taking over the project and increasing the bed space so that it could accommodate more patients.

“What you are doing here already with the internally generated revenue is good. But we have to double it, so we are taking over the project and increasing the bed space to about 100 for a start.”