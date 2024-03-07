Uzodimma names Onuegbu Head Political Bureau

Thursday, March 7, 2024


Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has appointed his pioneer Commissioner for Lands and Survey, and subsequently Commissioner for Power, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, as the Head Political Bureau of his administration.

Onuegbu’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Until recently when Governor Uzodimma dissolved his cabinet,  Onuegbu was the Chief Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau.

Onuegbu, an ex-officio member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not only a committed member of the Party but has demonstrated capacity on its course using his many years of active experience in legal practice.

He hails from Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State where he serves as the Traditional Prime Minister of his community and goes with title of Ebekuodike.

In congratulating Onuegbu, Governor Uzodimma urged him to continue to show commitment to the mission and vision of the 3-R Government Imo State,

deploying his wealth of experience in the traditional, political and legal institutions in the office entrusted in his care.

 

 

