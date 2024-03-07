Oyebanji, top government functionaries visit late Ekiti APC Chairman’s family

*Omotoso’s Death Shocking, Devastating, Says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday, led some top government functionaries on a condolence visit to the family of the late Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ekiti state chapter, Barister Paul Omotosho at the Imesi Ekiti country home of the late politician.

Governor Oyebanji arrived the family residence around 3.00pm in company of the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye; Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani; Commissioner for Information, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun and Special Adviser on Political and Inter Party Matters, Chief Jide Awe; among others.

They were received by the widows, children, relatives and political associates of the late politician

Governor Oyebanji who described the late party chairman as an epitome of loyalty said the APC had lost a major asset, who was the main stabilizer of the party.

He said the legacies of the late Chairman would forever remain a model in redefining political ideology in the country.

The Governor described the late Omotosho as a very straight forward man, who never compromised truth and honesty throughout his political dealing.

He extolled various roles played by the deceased in achieving continuity in the governance of the state, saying that his demise has left a great vacuum within the APC in the state and the nation as a whole.

While assuring the family of the state government’s support in giving the deceased a befitting burial, Governor Oyebanji said government will immortalize the deceased in recognition of his great service to the state and humanity.

“it is a great loss to our party, to the Government and to the people of Ekiti State. The departed Chairman was an encyclopedia of loyalty. He was the first chairman in the history of the state to superintend over a back to back transition programe.

“He was a dependable brother, a confidante, a straight forward man. As a party, we will sit down and take a position on what we are going to do but as Government also, we will immortalize him” the Governor asserted.

Meanwhile, the Governor had earlier visited the palace of the Onimesi of Imesi Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olatunde to commiserate with the monarch, his chiefs and the people of the town over the death of Omotosho who was a frontline leader of the town.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed shock on the death of the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Paul Omotoso, who passed on Tuesday night.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said he was shocked and devastated by the news of the demise of the party chairman because he did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Governor Oyebanji who said he is yet to come to terms with the demise of the APC chairman, described Omotoso as a dependable brother and ally, who was a great and invaluable asset to the APC family as well as the government.

According to him, Omotoso would be eternally remembered as the first party chairman in the state to achieve a back-to-back victory for a party in the political history of Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji said the deceased’s selflessness and sacrifices contributed to the internal cohesion which made the Ekiti APC an unstoppable election winning machine in local government, state and national elections conducted during his chairmanship.

This, he said, was made possible by Omotoso’s administrative acumen, diligence, maturity, managerial and diplomatic skills as well as conflict resolution ingenuity which he deployed in managing the affairs of the party and its teeming members.

The Governor noted that Omotoso was a man of impact endowed with wisdom which he brought to bear in party and state matters as he was always ready to offer his wise counsel at critical points when such was needed.

The state helmsman noted that Omotoso excelled in the previous public offices he held including Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Special Adviser on Political Matters, Commissioner for Environment and Commissioner for Special Duties.

Governor Oyebanji added that the deceased’s stellar performance as the APC State Secretary contributed immensely to his emergence as the State Chairman for two terms noting that these speak volumes about his loyalty, commitment, integrity and competence.

“We have lost a dependable pillar in Ekiti development and partner in our development effort as a government. We have lost a great leader, a peacemaker, a humble servant of the people and an altruistic party Organiser.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of the state, I express condolences to the immediate family of our late Chaman and the people of Imesi Ekiti and the entire members of APC.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased. May God grant them and everyone of us the fortitude to bear this great loss.And may God grant our dear departed brother eternal rest”, the statement added.