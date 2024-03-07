Build A Justice System That Fosters Trust, Confidence in Nigerians, Sanwo-Olu Tells Federal Ministry of Justice   

Lagos State Govt has set the pace in provision of innovative access to justice services – Fagbemi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Federal Ministry of Justice to build a justice system that not only dispenses justice but fosters a sense of trust and confidence in the citizens, noting that the success of the Ministry would be measured by the positive impact felt by the ordinary Nigerians seeking justice.

Speaking on Thursday during the three-day retreat of the Top Management of the Federal Ministry of Justice held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu advised the Ministry to adopt a holistic approach that addresses not only legal processes but also the social and economic factors influencing the administration of justice in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who commended the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for his steadfast commitment to advancing justice in Nigeria, said the theme of the retreat, ‘Enhancing Systems and Structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for Effective Justice Sector Service Delivery,’ underscores the pivotal role that the justice system plays in the well-being of our society, noting that “a robust and efficient justice system forms the bedrock of a just and equitable society.”

He said: “The challenges we face in our justice sector demand a collective and strategic response. Our duty as stewards of justice is to ensure that the structures in place are not only resilient but also adaptable to the evolving needs of our society. This requires a careful examination of our existing systems, identification of gaps, and a commitment to implementing reforms that will enhance the delivery of justice services to the Nigerian people.

“Our justice system is not an isolated entity; it is intricately linked to the broader societal fabric. As we enhance systems and structures within the Federal Ministry of Justice, let us adopt a holistic approach that addresses not only legal processes but also the social and economic factors influencing the administration of justice.

“In our pursuit of enhanced systems and structures, let us be cognizant of the need for continuous evaluation and adaptation. The dynamic nature of our society demands that our justice system evolve to meet emerging challenges. Regular assessments, feedback loops, and a commitment to continuous improvement will ensure the relevance and effectiveness of our reforms over time.

“Therefore, I invite every one of us to navigate the complexities of justice sector reform with a shared vision of a Nigeria where the rule of law is a beacon of hope and where justice is not an abstract concept but a tangible reality for every citizen. I am confident that our collective efforts will lay the foundation for a more just, equitable, and prosperous nation.”

Speaking earlier, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the Lagos State Government, for many years has continued to set the pace in the provision of innovative access to justice services, as well as the development of creative reforms aimed at improving the system of administration of justice, generally.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s presence here, not only attests to his interest in supporting measures to enhance the administration of justice but further exemplifies that state of preparedness, readiness and disciplined work culture, all of which have made Lagos State the Centre of Excellence in our nation.

“The choice of Lagos State for this Retreat was one that is both deliberate and strategic. It has been resilient and strategic in tackling contemporary justice sector challenges and successful in developing effective access to justice programmes over the years. It was therefore important for us to come here to learn and share experience on challenges and best practices for enhancing systems and structures to support the justice sector,” he said.

Fagbemi said the Ministry of Justice is critical to the agenda of the government to build a strong economy and combat corruption and insecurity.

“You are all well aware that the Federal Ministry of Justice plays a very critical role in the overall developmental agenda of the country, as it offers services that impact all areas of national development.

“The role of the Ministry is critical to the agenda of the Government to build a strong economy and combat corruption and insecurity. Our duties are an amalgamation of law and policy; it is therefore critical that we continually review our operational strategies to enable us to meet the yearnings of our people for an effective and people-oriented justice system.

“We need to strive further to achieve improvement in all areas of our mandate. We need to take all necessary steps to surmount all the challenges associated with coordinating justice sector institutions. This retreat, therefore, affords us the opportunity and the platform to strategise and align our activities in a way that would make the Ministry and its agencies deliver on the justice sector priorities and deliverables,” Fagbemi told top management of the Federal Ministry of Justice.