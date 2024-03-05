Kogi: Security agents intercept 53 stolen transformers

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has said that renewed efforts by his administration to combat crime in the state is already yielding tremendous results.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah, on the assessment of security situation in the state, Governor Ododo commended security agencies operating in the state for being steadfast in the discharge of their responsibilities at all times.

The statement cited the recent interception of 53 electrical transformers meant for electrification projects in different parts of the state and the subsequent arrest of a gang of criminals responsible for the act as an indication of improvement in the fight against crime.

The electrical transformers were stolen from the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) facility in the state by the gang who were arrested in Obajana on their way to Lagos State.

The statement further said the 53 transformers which have now been recovered and kept at an Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) facility in the state may have stalled the installation of the transformers in different communities in the state earlier in the year.

The criminals, the statement added, have volunteered useful information that led to the arrest of a fleeing member of the gang in Ilorin, Kwara State, and the alleged receiver of the transformers in Lagos state respectively.

Ododo who restated his determination to stamp out crimes and criminality in the state, assured security agencies of maximum support by the state government to ensure the security of lives and property in all parts of the state.