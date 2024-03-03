Rivers State Revitalizes Songhai Farms Abandoned Over 8 Years Ago

*A Commitment to Agricultural Renewal and Food Sufficiency.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has launched a major initiative to revive the State Integrated Songhai Farms, abandoned more than eight years ago by the immediate past administration to target food sufficiency and job creation.

Rivers State Government has started extensive work at Songhai Farms located in the Tai Local Government Area.

This initiative, revealed by State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, during the SIMplified Movement Thanksgiving service, underscores the administration’s dedication to transforming the agricultural landscape to combat hunger and generate employment opportunities for the state’s burgeoning youthful demographic.

The Songhai model farm, initially a pioneering agricultural project conceived by former Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, suffered from neglect during the tenure of the preceding administration, leading to its eventual neglect and eventual closure.

The state Governor who was represented by Hon Evans Bapakaye Bipi at the Thanksgiving event, made a strong commitment to restoring the farm’s operations.

This revitalization effort is anticipated not only to achieve food sufficiency but also to offer meaningful employment to the state’s youth, aligning with Governor Fubara’s vision for a prosperous and self-sufficient Rivers State.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the project’s positive trajectory, it has not been without its detractors. In an attempt to derail the initiative’s progress, certain factions reportedly tried to dissuade local communities with last-minute offers of necessities.

However, the state government remains undeterred, focusing on the broader benefits of the project. The vice-chairman of PDP in Rivers West Senatorial District, Hon Robinson Ewoh, praised Governor Fubara’s prioritization of the people’s welfare across various sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, and education, contrasting this approach with the previous administration’s alleged mismanagement of public resources.

Our Correspondent reports that Governor Fubara paid an unscheduled visit to the abandoned farm on July 10, 2023, where he regretted the utter neglect of the Multi-Billion Naira Songhai Integrated Farm that could been harnessed for food sufficiency.

He promised to source for the private partnership to revive the internationally acclaimed Integrated zero waste farm for the benefit of the people of the State.