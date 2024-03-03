Katsina: police place N50 million bounty on two wanted-notorious bandits

Sunday, March 3, 2024 6:40 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

It is no longer easy for bandits in Katsina state as police and the state government have declared total war against them, placing N50 million bounty on Modi Modi and Jan Kare, two notorious bandits in the state, leading most of the cruel operations that have consumed several lives and property running into billions of Naira.

Our Correspondent gathered that the police in synergy and conjunction with sister-security agencies have launched aggressive manhaunt, in serach of Modi Modi, Jan Kare and their gang members.

A top government source also revealed to our Correspondent that the state Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, has given a standing order to security agencies in the state, for a renewed fight against bandits and other criminal agents jeopardizing socio-economic activities in the state.

“Governor Radda is giving all necessary support and encouragement to security agencies in the state. He has ordered them to flush out bandits. He is determined to return peace, order and socio-economic srability in Katsina state. As I speak to you, all security agencies in the state are well mobilized to do their job and achieve results,” the source added.

In a Statement released on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of Katsina state Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, the police promised to gift N50 million to anybody who provides useful information on how to nab the two wanted bandits.

The Statement reads: “The Katsina State Police Command wishes to announce a substantial reward of N50,000,000:00 to any individual who provides valuable information that will lead to the arrest of two  bandits’ kingpins popularly known as Modi Modi and  Jan Kare operating within Katsina State, particularly in the regions of Kankara and Safana Local Government Areas.

“The safety and well-being of the residents of the state are of paramount importance, and the Katsina State Government and Katsina State Police Command, as well as other sister security agencies in the state, are committed to taking decisive action against criminal elements that threaten the peace and stability of the inhabitants of the state. This reward serves as a testament to our dedication to ensuring justice prevails, as the issue of security is a collective responsibility.

“This initiative aims to enhance security operations in our dear State and combat the activities of these criminal elements. The identity of the informant and the information provided will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and protection.

“Therefore, all concerned citizens are encouraged to come forward with any relevant details that could assist the security agencies in apprehending the masterminds behind these heinous crimes of Kidnapping and Banditry. Together, we can make our State safer for all residents.

“For any inquiry or to provide information, please contact the command headquarters or the nearest security agency’s headquarters or call the following numbers 07015142112 08023871144.

” Let us unite in our efforts to ensure peace and security for all residents of Katsina State.”

 

