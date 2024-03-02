Jigawa: Governor Namadi inaugurates flood disaster management committee

Jigawa: Governor Namadi inaugurates flood disaster management committee

Saturday, March 2, 2024 12:24 pm


Governor Namadi in a group photograph with members of the committee

Governor Namadi in a group photograph with members of the Committee

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, on Friday, inaugurated the Flood Disaster Management Committee, saddled with the responsibility of establishing Disaster Management Trust Fund.

A Statement by Governor Namadi’s Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, indicated that: “The Jigawa State Government will establish the Permanent Flood Disaster Emergency Trust Fund to cater for the management of recurrent flood disasters in the state.

“Governor Mallam Umar Namadi announced this while inaugurating a flood disaster management committee at the Government House on Friday.

“The committee, chaired by Arc. Aminu Kani, is also tasked with finalizing the establishment of the Flood Disaster Emergency Trust Fund. Members of the committee have been entrusted with the critical responsibility of ensuring the smooth establishment and operation of the Trust Fund.”

In his remarks during the inauguration, Governor Namadi expressed his satisfaction with the progress made thus far in addressing the 2022 flood disaster incident and emphasized the importance of swift action in addressing the pending issues from the previous committee’s report. He commended the efforts of the former committee, which mobilized over N1.1 billion in funds and provided relief to over 34,000 victims, including families of deceased victims.

He added: “The objective is for the Trust Fund to serve as a first resort emergency response for rehabilitation and relief to disaster victims on a sustainable basis. Already a draft bill has been produced by the former committee but needs to be subjected to further review before it is finalized for further appropriate action.

“The primary objectives of the newly inaugurated committee include: finalizing the operational modalities of the Permanent Flood Disaster Trust Fund, reviewing and updating the draft bill for the Trust Fund, which will cover its establishment, funding sources, governance structure, and operational procedures, and resolving any pending payment issues through reconciliations with relevant banks.”

Governor Namadi expressed confidence in the committee members’ ability to fulfil their mandate within the designated timeframe of two months. He assured them of the necessary logistical support to facilitate the smooth execution of their tasks.

Upon the passage and assent of the legislation establishing the Trust Fund, Governor Namadi affirmed his commitment to ensuring its effective implementation by the law.

“As soon as the Law on the establishment of the Trust Fund is passed and accented, a permanent arrangement will be made by the provision of the law to ensure its proper take-off,” he said.

(Governor Namadi in a group photograph with members of the committee)

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    MTN & Huawei Joint Innovation Technology Lab MoU Signing Ceremony 9 mins ago

    MTN and Huawei Sign MoU for Joint Innovation Tech Lab to Boost Digital Transformation in Africa
    Aliko Dangote 3 hours ago

    2023: Dangote Cement increases shareholder’s dividend by 50%, to N30 per share
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara in handshake with Mr Thomas Schlesinger, Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria 5 hours ago

    Rivers Govt. to partner with Austrian Govt to revamp agriculture, education, fire service 
    Aliko Dangote 7 hours ago

    Knowledge economy key to national development, says Dangote
    A group photograph after the event 7 hours ago

    Experts Advise on Alternative Dispute Resolution Techniques at Retreat for FUTA Students Leaders
    Salihu Lukman 9 hours ago

    Beyond Taking Responsibility
    File: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Pastor Enoch Adeboye 11 hours ago

    Tinubu congratulates Adeboye at 82
    VP Shettima , right, Bishop Stephen Adegbite and other guests 13 hours ago

    VP Shettima Receives New Board of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission