Experts Advise on Alternative Dispute Resolution Techniques at Retreat for FUTA Students Leaders

Student Union leaders have been enjoined to avoid confrontation with university management in the resolution of conflicts but seek dialogue and conciliation as effective ways of managing crisis among themselves and with internal and external bodies. This plea was made during a retreat for Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA Students’ Union leaders held between 29th February 29th and March 2nd 2024 at Igbara Oke, Ondo State.

The keynote speaker at the event, Pastor Bayode Adaramola, said participatory and digital leadership strategies must be adopted because they are people and solution oriented. He said,” Focus on efficiency and effectiveness, adopt mediation and negotiation and strive for alternate dispute resolution”. He called on the leaders to adopt a strategy of mediation and proactive resolution of issues among themselves and with different layers of authority to prevent crisis within the system. He also enjoined them to be more proactive in social responsibility, fostering of technological innovations, and devising methods to reduce running costs of the institution.

According to Adaramola, who is also a lawyer, “Current realities will dictate the leadership styles, approaches and strategies to be adopted in any leadership that will not fail. You have come into leadership at a critical time in the history of the nation and the university. This period is a decisive one and in this dispensation you should adopt an effective crisis management style.” He said unusual solutions are expedient at this point and the students’ leaders must be intentional about participatory leadership which involves the entire team where the leader works closely with team members focusing on building identity and rapport. The keynote speaker admonished the leaders to contribute their quota to building the Commonwealth of FUTA and take the institution higher through proper conduct and demonstration of a high sense of responsibility.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor Professor Adenike Oladiji said the retreat was laudable and that the present administration keys firmly into the philosophy of the need to carry the students along through the Students’ Union leadership in the journey towards making FUTA a world class university of technology. She said ” A students’ leader is the rallying point of students in their quest for a conducive learning environment. The students’ leaders’ goal is to ensure that adequate provisions are made for all the infrastructure and equipment that would make acquisition of knowledge hitch free”.While stating the advantages and destructive tendencies of ICT, the Vice Chancellor said without any doubt, a responsible 21st century students leader would harness the strength of his young colleagues and apply technology to matters that would promote the positive image of their universities”

On his part the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor David Oke said students leaders play vital role in the University system and their role must be acknowledged and enhanced through capacity building. According to him, ” in today’s rapidly changing world, the role of student leaders has become more vital. As ambassadors of our institution, you are entrusted with the responsibility of shaping the future and upholding the values of excellence, integrity and innovation that define Federal University of Technology Akure”.

He said to be effective leaders in this era of constant change and uncertainties, it is imperative to cultivate diverse skill sets and express the best principles of leadership for peaceful resolution of all challenges. The Dean encouraged the leaders to inspire positive change , empower others and leave a lasting impact on the campus and beyond.

President of the Students Union, Oluwsoromidayo Olayemi, described the retreat as timely and remarkable and enlightening saying it would engender better Students Unionism. According to the FUTASU President “The retreat will certainly enhance the capacity of the leaders of the students Union especially in the area of collaboration with the management in handling students’ related matters and issues.”