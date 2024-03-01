President Tinubu Appoints New FGN Power Company Management Team

President Tinubu Appoints New FGN Power Company Management Team

Friday, March 1, 2024 10:03 am


President Bola Tinubu

In recognition of the critical role of power supply in driving enterprise and industrial development, and as a part of comprehensive efforts to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for all Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members of the management team of the FGN Power Company Limited.

(1) Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Kenny Osebi Anuwe (reappointed)

 

(2) Company Secretary/Legal Advisor – Prof Mamman Lawal (reappointed)

 

(3) Chief Technical Officer (CTO) – Ebenezer Olawale Fapohunda

 

(4) Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) – Babatunde Daramola Oniru

 

(5) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Julius Oyekola Olabiyi

The President anticipates that with the full constitution of the management team, the FGN Power Company Limited will work assiduously to realize the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy through a holistic overhaul, modernization, and expansion of the national grid and other critical measures to ensure the growth of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

