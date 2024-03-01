Kano: 11 kidnappers among 178 suspects arrested by police in two months

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Eleven suspeected kidnappers were among 178 suspects arrested by the Kano state Police Command between January 1 and March 1, 2024.

Other arrested suspects committed crimes ranging from armed robbery, drug peddling, cattle rustling, banditry, thuggry, car-theft, motor cycle snatching, among others.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who briefed journalists at the Bompai Police Headquarters on Friday, the suspects arrested within the peeiod under review include: 11 kidnapping suspects; nine suspected illegal forex hawkers; 25 suspected drug dealers; 15 motor vehicles thieves; five tricycles thieves; 10 motorcycle thieves; four human trafficking suspects; two suspected fraudsters; 22 suspected thieves; 65 suspected thugs (Yan-Daba).

He said police rewcued four kidnapping victims and two human trafficking victims.

The Kano Police boss listed itens recovered from the suspects to include: two AK-47 rifles; one locally made Pump Action and four live cartridges; four motor vehicles; three tricycles; 10 Motorcycles; 56 Cows; 90 Sheep; 18 knives; 12 cutlasses and five sharp Iron (Dan-bida); 100 pieces of suspected Tramadol tablets; six bags,10 parcels and 126 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp; seven packets; 183 pieces of suspected Rubber Solutions; 123 pieces of suspected Exol tablets; 65 bottles of Suck and Die; 36ATM cards; one Plasma TV; 26 pieces of women wrappers.; 12 Solar Panel; six Toyota Master Keys.

According to him, the feat was made through, “the enabling environment created by collective efforts of the good people of Kano State and the enormous state government’s supports that brought us to where we are to which everyone is currently enjoying the peace and tranquillity.

” From 1st January 2024 to 1st March , all forms of major crime such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, car theft, drug dealings, thuggery, etc have significantly been reduced in all parts of the State.”

CP Gumel said the previous threats of daylight and night mobile phone armed robbery is now a story of the past with no single record in the the last two months.

He hinted that the Kano Police Command has been supported to fight to finish against over two decades of public outcry on cases of missing children, abduction and kidnapping of minors.

“The trend has been significantly surmounted as further efforts are ongoing to recover more and to unite the children to their biological parents,” he added.

The Kano Chief. Sherrif ssid: “Trans-border syndicates of Motor Vehicle thieves have also been smashed and dismantled with the arrest and recovery of a large number of vehicles.

” The chain of illicit drugs dealings has also been dismembered. Many drug dealers were arrested and a large number of some of the illicit drugs were recovered.

“There is “NO MORE DABA A KANO” as the local but popular saying goes. What it means is that the police command is on top of the situation of carefully checkmating petty thieves and street thugs popularly called in local parlance “Yan-Daba”.

“On banditry along the 17 front-line states border Local Government Areas, the command has engaged with the sister security services in in series of raids and joint operations and have cleared their camps and hideouts through which they were infiltrating in to the soft targets locations. At this point banditry, kidnapping and related crimes has reduced significantly. ”

CP Gunel futher stated that: “The seasonal farmers and herders clashes prevalent in Makoda, Sumaila and Tudun Wada LGAs have been pushed to the wall with continuous community policing engagements.

“With the inauguration of Police Duties Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) this month, there is effective management of service delivery from police arrests to investigations and prosecution of offenders leading to significant victories in all courts from Magistrates, Sharia, and the various High Courts throughout the State.

“Robust Collaborative Policing and the sustained synergy with all security agencies in the State has been one of the vehicle yielding the positive results the police command is achieving.

” Alll these achievements by the Kano State Police Command is as a result of the compliance and following up with the vision, mission and guidance of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM.

“On the overall, the police command is determined to sustain its three-fold result-oriented strategies, vis-a-vis; open-door policy, professionalism and zero tolerance for corruption and to continue with the implementation of its Action Plan for the year 2024 that incorporates honest collaboration, intelligence-led, community-based and as well as visibility policing to meet the demand of the dynamic nature of crimes in line with international standards and best practices.”

According to him: “The Police Command is also determined to strengthen its Public Relations Unit in rolling out massive public enlightenment and sensitization programs in the radio, television, other conventional and new media.

“The Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Command established and equipped with modern gadgets and equipment is for reporting Kano Police Command Officers’ misconduct and prompt response to complaints.

” The Command must acknowledge the fact that all forms of crimes have been reduced drastically in the State. This is a courtesy of the cordial relationship between the Police, the Public and other security agencies.

“I must appreciate the Kano State Government, the good people of Kano State, other security agencies, the Media, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs), Special Constables, Vigilante Groups and our Community Policing Stakeholders for the prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation. Currently, with a geometric reduction in crime, and a stable and peaceful atmosphere in the State, the Command will continue to sustain the tempo of fighting all criminal activities in the State.

‘Finally, I urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log-in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:

“Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”