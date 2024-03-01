Jigawa:  Governor Namadi empowers 141 youths with materials worth N110 million

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, on Thursday, distributed 50 mobile kitchens and 91 tricycles to 141 youths in the state to enable them to become self-reliant and economically independent.

The empowerment materials, including cash gifts, were valued at N110 million.

He said the empowerment programme was part of his 12-point agenda, contained in his campaign promises and the social contract between him and the people of Jigawa state.

Governor Namadi who spoke at the Muhammadu Sunusi Memorial Square, during the distribution of the empowerment items to the beneficiaries, said the gesture, “is aimed at providing job opportunities and reduction of poverty among our teeming youths, and ensure brighter future for our younger ones.

“We are here today to empower our youths. As you can see, there are 91 tricycles and 50 mobile kitchens to be disbursed to these youths as empowerment materials.

“The government procured each tricycle for N1 million while the mobile kitchen was worth over 215,000 each.

“But the beneficiaries of the tricycle would pay the sum of N250,000 representing 25 per cent while whoever gets a mobile kitchen would also receive N50,000 as capital to start his choice business.

” There are 50 youths that will get mobile kitchens and N50,000 each. They are to pay the government N160,000 instalments.”

Governor Namadi further stated that the initiative was to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to exercise more patience, in the face of the current economic hardship, describing the situation as temporary, believing that better days will soon come.

According to him: “The President of Nigeria, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent us to plead with you to please exercise more patience on the present difficulties. It is temporary, everything will normalize as soon as possible.

“The situation is very unfortunate, we are seriously disturbed by your condition, and the government is doing everything possible to get rid of the situation as quickly as possible.

“it is a hard time for both the government and the public. But we are optimistic that there will be a good, happy time, God’s willing.”

Governor Namadi said the state government has instituted several interventions to cushion the effects of the economic crunch, including procurement and distribution of foodstuffs to the people.

He, however, congratulated the beneficiaries and appealed to them to make judicious use of the empowerment materials for their good and the benefit of their families and loved ones.

(One of the tricycles being test-run by Governor Namadi)