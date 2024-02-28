PDP warns Okocha, APC, Chairman to desist from spreading false information 

PDP Rivers State, APC Caretaker Committee Chairmen, Tony Okocha, NDDC, Siminalayi Fubara,

*Stop distracting Fubara, we’re satisfied with his performance in Six months

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Rivers State has warned the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Tony Okocha to concentrate on his job at the NDDC and stop spreading rumour against the government of Rivers State led by Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tambari Sydney Gbara, said Rivers people are satisfied with the performance of the administration of Sir Siminialayi Fubara because it is meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Governor Fubara is a household name in the state due to the commitment he has shown to bringing development, good governance and happiness to the people. In less than 6 months in office, Governor Siminialayi Fubara has embarked on several people-oriented projects cutting across the length and breadth of the State.

Among the projects ongoing in the State is the multi-billion naira Port Harcourt Ring Road, a major project that will cut through 6 local government areas, thereby easing the movement of commerce and improving economic activities in the State.

The Elelenwo and Bori Internal roads, and the Ogoni- Andoni-Opobo/ Nkoro Unity road, among several others.The Government of Sir Siminialayi Fubara in partnership with a Real Estate developer is embarking on the construction of 20,000 Housing units in the State for low-income earners. Such a government that is delivering services for the people of Rivers State cannot be referred to as lacking in governance.

The Governor had proactively put measures in place to better the livelihood of Rivers people in the face of the current economic hardship and hunger experienced in the country, for which Rivers State government is not responsible. To boost food production in the State, Sir Fubara had paid an inspection visit to the abandoned Songai farm in Tai LGA, the Buguma fish farm in Asalga LGA, the Garri processing factory in Oyigbo LGA, with the view to revamping and putting them to use to ensure food sufficiency.

Governor Fubara also revived the Rivers State Micro Finance Agency, releasing the sum of N4Bn to the agency as loans to Rivers people interested in pursuing micro, small and medium-scale businesses in the state. What about the payment of one hundred thousand naira to each civil servant, the promotion of civil servants who were not promoted for the last 8 years by the previous administration and other largesse to Rivers people during the Christmas celebration, the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage to Local Government staffs plus the ongoing employment into the Rivers State Civil Service.

Sydney Gbara said the PDP is equally amazed that Tony Okocha is angry at Rivers women uniting for Sim for staging a protest to drum support for the Governor and express their displeasure over the needless antagonism on Fubara’s administration by enemies of the State.

Tony Okocha should be reminded, that women protesting half-naked happens all over the world and is a recurring decimal in politics, in 2019 Okrika and Kalabari women came out and protested half-naked to protect the votes of the immediate past Governor from being hijacked by the Army. What every responsible Rivers man and woman should be concerned about is the message the women came out to convey and how to address it.

Amid all these uncommon achievements by this administration within this period, only a politically blind and deaf person who has been bitten by the bug of ignorance and insensitivity will come out to criticise it. We advise the NDDC representative once again to concentrate on his job or always cross-check facts before coming out to embarrass himself in the media.

The PDP restated its confidence in Rivers people to stand firm with Governor Siminialayi Fubara who has shown enough capacity and competence to give them purposeful leadership.