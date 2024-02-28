Kogi Governorship Petition: Action Alliance claims hoodlums abducted its witnesses 

The spate of insecurity has reportedly threatened proceedings at the ongoing Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja. The Action Alliance has raised the alarm that three of its key witnesses at the tribunal have suddenly disappeared without a trace.

The party however pointed accusing fingers at the All Progressive Congress, APC and accused it of being behind the disappearance.

Musa Olumayowa Yakubu, Media Head, Olayinka Braimoh Campaign Organization, who stated this on Tuesday, said thugs suspected to be loyal to the ruling APC, invaded the court premises and carted away some of their witnesses.

“On Monday, 26th February 2024, three witnesses associated with Olayinka Braimoh, the Action Alliance Governorship Candidate of Kogi State, were abducted. The fracas occurred at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, where the Kogi State Governorship Tribunal is being held.

“The three abducted witnesses have been identified as Idris Khadijat, Safiyat Muhammed, and Abdulmalik Muhammed.

“Available information indicates that the abductees are currently being molested, with their family members similarly threatened, for daring to testify against Kogi State governor, Ododo Ahmed. As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of other witnesses are still unknown.

“Also, the vehicles that conveyed the witnesses to the court proceedings were vandalized by the same thugs.”

Musa said they believed that the attack was carried out due to the strength of the AA candidate’s petition. He claimed that the evidence being presented was strong enough for the court to unseat Ododo Ahmed, the governor of the state.