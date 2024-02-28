Kogi Governorship Petition: Action Alliance claims hoodlums abducted its witnesses 

Kogi Governorship Petition: Action Alliance claims hoodlums abducted its witnesses 

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 12:20 pm


Gunmen

Gunmen

The spate of insecurity has reportedly threatened proceedings at the ongoing Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja. The Action Alliance has raised the alarm that three of its key witnesses at the tribunal have suddenly disappeared without a trace.

The party however pointed accusing fingers at the All Progressive Congress, APC and accused it of being behind the disappearance.

Musa Olumayowa Yakubu, Media Head, Olayinka Braimoh Campaign Organization, who stated this on Tuesday, said thugs suspected to be loyal to the ruling APC, invaded the court premises and carted away some of their witnesses.

“On Monday, 26th February 2024, three witnesses associated with Olayinka Braimoh, the Action Alliance Governorship Candidate of Kogi State, were abducted. The fracas occurred at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, where the Kogi State Governorship Tribunal is being held.

“The three abducted witnesses have been identified as Idris Khadijat, Safiyat Muhammed, and Abdulmalik Muhammed.

“Available information indicates that the abductees are currently being molested, with their family members similarly threatened, for daring to testify against Kogi State governor, Ododo Ahmed. As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of other witnesses are still unknown.

“Also, the vehicles that conveyed the witnesses to the court proceedings were vandalized by the same thugs.”

Musa said they believed that the attack was carried out due to the strength of the AA candidate’s petition. He claimed that the evidence being presented was strong enough for the court to unseat Ododo Ahmed, the governor of the state.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice President Shettima is keenly observed by Governor Otti (left), Mrs. Agatha Nnaji and Abia First Lady, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, as he switches on the plant. 35 mins ago

    The $800m Geometric Power Aba project almost failed, but….
    Gov. Fubara at the Night of Tributes for late Herbert Wigwe on Tuesday 4 hours ago

    Governor Fubara pays tribute to Herbert Wigwe, promises to immortalize some of his legacies 
    Promise Adiele 4 hours ago

    Nigerians and INEC chairman: Do curses work?
    Guinea’s Military Leader, Gen Mamadi Doumbouya, center , with key loyalists 4 hours ago

    Guinea’s Protest Turns Bloody As Two Die, and Still Counting
    Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Abdulwahid Abdul-Rauf; NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Lolade Aina during courtesy call by NASFAT EXCOs at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 27 February 2024. 5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Reassures Religious Groups of Administration’s Continuous Support
    Abdourahmane Tchiani of Niger, Brice Nguema of Gabon, Assimi Goita of Mali and Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso 6 hours ago

    Coups All Over the Continent  
    Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris 6 hours ago

    Removal of petrol subsidy necessary for long-term Nigeria’s energy security, economic– Tinubu
    Atiku Abubakar 18 hours ago

    Reforms: Atiku is confused,  his Argentina suggestion is akin to a poison chalice-TMSG