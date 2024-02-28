Ekiti commences work on 1,000 km rural roads to enhance agric development

Ekiti commences work on 1,000 km rural roads to enhance agric development

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 5:33 pm


 

…tenders

A rural road in Ekiti

File: A rural road in Ekiti

bid for first 65.10km of backlog/ rehabilitation intervention published

Ekiti State Government has commenced work on its proposed 1,000 kilometre rural road project across the state, with the advertisement of bid for the first  of 65.10 kilometers of backlog/ rehabilitation intervention, covering several communities and farmsteads.

The road project is being carried out under the World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agriculture Marketing Project (RAAMP) with counterpart funding from the state government.

Under the project, a total 1,000 kilometres of rural roads would be fixed to enhance easy transportation of farm produce to the markets.

The rural road construction is in line with Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s plan to ensure that rural roads receive similar attention as roads in the urban areas in order to enhance infrastructure upgrade in the rural areas and promote agricultural development and food security by linking farms to markets through good roads.

According to the advertised bid for the first 65.10 kilometres backlog/ rehabilitation, the roads for constructions are: Enu Odi-Itenu –Igirigiri Road (8.41km); Omisanjana-Ben Folarin- Oke Aso Road (5.70km); Ara-Oye Road (8.77km); Afolu-Odofin Road (1.95km); Ise-Imola Road (5.30km); Owode Anaye Road (2.8km).

Others are Erinmope-Irare-Ikosun Road (6.68km); Iye-Isapa- Olopomeji- Ikun Road (5.10km); Ara-Ekameta Schol Road (2.05km); Igbole/Osin- Iropora Road (4.60km); Ilupeju-Igbo Egan Road (3.1km); FMS- Oke Ako Road (3.40km); and Ikosi-Aba Osun- Aba Oriokuta- Ikogosi Road (7.19km).

Other interventions coming up before the middle of the year include 128 kilometres spot improvement intervention and the design of another 100 kilometre backlog/rehabilitation with another 40 kilometre upgrade intervention.

Governor Oyebanji who hails the commencement of the project as timely, urges communities and farmsteads that are not covered under the first phase of the project to exercise patience as they would be covered in subsequent phases in line with the agriculture and rural development agenda of his administration.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Chief Tony Okocha 3 hours ago

    PDP warns Okocha, APC, Chairman to desist from spreading false information 
    (L-R) Andy Egbon (Secretary) Comrade Festus Alenkhe (Chairman) and Imelda Elogie-Osayande (Vice Chairman) at the Congress  5 hours ago

    Attack on journalists: Edo NUJ puts on hold boycott of APC activities till 16 March
    Kingsley Wenenda Weli,Port Harcourt based Business man, Chieftain of APC and Convener of Unity House Foundation,UDF,a peace, social justice and good governance group. 7 hours ago

    The Fubara, Wike fight scaring investors out of Rivers State – Kingsley Wenenda Weli 
    Lagos Red Line Rail 7 hours ago

    Tinubu to Commission Redline Train on Thursday
    Newly Sworn-In Guinea’s Prime Minister, Mamadou Oury Bah. Will he return Guinea to peaceful democratic transition? 7 hours ago

    Guinea: Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Crises
    Vice President Shettima is keenly observed by Governor Otti (left), Mrs. Agatha Nnaji and Abia First Lady, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, as he switches on the plant. 9 hours ago

    The $800m Geometric Power Aba project almost failed, but….
    Gunmen 11 hours ago

    Kogi Governorship Petition: Action Alliance claims hoodlums abducted its witnesses 
    Gov. Fubara at the Night of Tributes for late Herbert Wigwe on Tuesday 12 hours ago

    Governor Fubara pays tribute to Herbert Wigwe, promises to immortalize some of his legacies 