Ekiti commences work on 1,000 km rural roads to enhance agric development

…tenders

bid for first 65.10km of backlog/ rehabilitation intervention published

Ekiti State Government has commenced work on its proposed 1,000 kilometre rural road project across the state, with the advertisement of bid for the first of 65.10 kilometers of backlog/ rehabilitation intervention, covering several communities and farmsteads.

The road project is being carried out under the World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agriculture Marketing Project (RAAMP) with counterpart funding from the state government.

Under the project, a total 1,000 kilometres of rural roads would be fixed to enhance easy transportation of farm produce to the markets.

The rural road construction is in line with Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s plan to ensure that rural roads receive similar attention as roads in the urban areas in order to enhance infrastructure upgrade in the rural areas and promote agricultural development and food security by linking farms to markets through good roads.

According to the advertised bid for the first 65.10 kilometres backlog/ rehabilitation, the roads for constructions are: Enu Odi-Itenu –Igirigiri Road (8.41km); Omisanjana-Ben Folarin- Oke Aso Road (5.70km); Ara-Oye Road (8.77km); Afolu-Odofin Road (1.95km); Ise-Imola Road (5.30km); Owode Anaye Road (2.8km).

Others are Erinmope-Irare-Ikosun Road (6.68km); Iye-Isapa- Olopomeji- Ikun Road (5.10km); Ara-Ekameta Schol Road (2.05km); Igbole/Osin- Iropora Road (4.60km); Ilupeju-Igbo Egan Road (3.1km); FMS- Oke Ako Road (3.40km); and Ikosi-Aba Osun- Aba Oriokuta- Ikogosi Road (7.19km).

Other interventions coming up before the middle of the year include 128 kilometres spot improvement intervention and the design of another 100 kilometre backlog/rehabilitation with another 40 kilometre upgrade intervention.

Governor Oyebanji who hails the commencement of the project as timely, urges communities and farmsteads that are not covered under the first phase of the project to exercise patience as they would be covered in subsequent phases in line with the agriculture and rural development agenda of his administration.