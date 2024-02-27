Police engage labour leaders in Kogi given today’s proposed protest  

Police engage labour leaders in Kogi given today’s proposed protest  

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 10:24 am


 

File photo. NLC protest

File photo. NLC protest

Richard Elesho

Given the proposed Nationwide protest by the Organized labour scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday 27Th February 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, psc (+), appeals to the Organized Labour Leaders in the State to ensure a peaceful protest. He stated this during an engagement meeting at the Command Headquarters, Lokoja.

Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Monday.

Aya explained that the meeting was aimed at appealing to the Labour Union to conduct themselves within the law to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the process. He further appealed for cooperation from the Labour Leaders to deny hoodlums the opportunity to hijack the process. The CP assures adequate security deployment during the protest.

“The State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Gabriel Amari while reacting to the CP assures that the Organized Labour in Kogi State are law-abiding citizens and will cooperate with the Police and other Security Agencies to ensure a peaceful process.

“Also, the Chairman of, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sule Ahmed Tijani stated that peaceful protest is a channel through which Labour communicates to the Government. Nothing that, Labour is the hope of a common man.

“Other senior officers in the meeting include DCP Chike Louis Nwabuwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations, SP William Ovye AYA, PPRO as well as SP Shamsideen Bawa Ibrahim, Admin Officer Operations.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ebenezer Obadare 59 mins ago

    The C Word
    President Boakai, center, with the newly confirmed Ministers in Monrovia 2 hours ago

    “Deliver or Step Down”, Liberian President Boakai Blows Hot To New Ministers
    President Bola Tinubu presiding over FEC meeting 5 hours ago

    FG approves construction of Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway
    Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian and Social Services, Margaret Elayo 16 hours ago

    Nasarawa to Streamline NGOs to Enhance Productivity
    L-R: VP Kashim Shettima, Governors Alex Otti, Hope Uzodima, Charles Soludo and others at the eventma, 17 hours ago

    Light up Nigeria Project: South-East Poised For Industrial Revival – VP Shettima
    Governor Biodun Oyebanji2 17 hours ago

    Oyebanji Unveils N12b Economic Relief Programme
    Nigerian Army 2024 West African Social Activities 19 hours ago

    Gov Abiodun Charges Nigeria Army to Double Efforts in Tackling Insecurity
    Senator Monday Okpebolo of APC, top left, Asue Ighodalo, PDP, right, and Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata of LP 21 hours ago

    Behold the 3 leading candidates as Edo shops for a governor