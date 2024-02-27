Police engage labour leaders in Kogi given today’s proposed protest  

Richard Elesho

Given the proposed Nationwide protest by the Organized labour scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday 27Th February 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, psc (+), appeals to the Organized Labour Leaders in the State to ensure a peaceful protest. He stated this during an engagement meeting at the Command Headquarters, Lokoja.

Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Monday.

Aya explained that the meeting was aimed at appealing to the Labour Union to conduct themselves within the law to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the process. He further appealed for cooperation from the Labour Leaders to deny hoodlums the opportunity to hijack the process. The CP assures adequate security deployment during the protest.

“The State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Gabriel Amari while reacting to the CP assures that the Organized Labour in Kogi State are law-abiding citizens and will cooperate with the Police and other Security Agencies to ensure a peaceful process.

“Also, the Chairman of, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sule Ahmed Tijani stated that peaceful protest is a channel through which Labour communicates to the Government. Nothing that, Labour is the hope of a common man.

“Other senior officers in the meeting include DCP Chike Louis Nwabuwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations, SP William Ovye AYA, PPRO as well as SP Shamsideen Bawa Ibrahim, Admin Officer Operations.