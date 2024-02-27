“Deliver or Step Down”, Liberian President Boakai Blows Hot To New Ministers

“Deliver or Step Down”, Liberian President Boakai Blows Hot To New Ministers

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 11:24 am


President Boakai, center, with the newly confirmed Ministers in Monrovia

Abubakar Hashim/ Neighbouring Sierra Leone

Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai has commissioned the first batch of cabinet ministers and heads of agencies recently confirmed by the Liberian Senate, as enshrined in Article 54 of the 1986 constitution.

He tasked the newly confirmed Ministers and heads of agencies to deliver on campaign promises or step down. He urged them to perform at the highest level, to ensure the deliverance of government priorities, and to achieve the development agenda set for the next six years without excuses.

He also emphasised his government would not tolerate corruption and pilferage, the bane of Liberian society, warning that anyone caught would face the consequences, irrespective of status.

In this regard, he ordered all government officials to immediately declare assets, to comply with the anti-graft laws. More so, every Minister or Head of Agency, will sign a performance contract to meet up expected deliverables.

To achieve this goal, a Citizen Feedback Mechanism Project (CFMP), will be activated and implemented to keep tabs on government performance.

The first batch of confirmed Ministers includes Foreign Minister, Sarah Beyslow Nyanti; Finance Minister, Boima Kamara; Public Works, Roland Layfette Giddings; Commerce & Industry, Amin Modad; Health, Dr Louise Kpoto and a host of other cabinet ministers and heads of agencies.

The Boakai-led administration that was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, seems set to regain Liberia’s lost glory in Public Administration.

President Boakai defeated former President George Weah in the last elections in October 2023. Weah served only one term and has decided to quit politics forever.

President Boakai was the Vice President to Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for 12 years, when, many say, he acquired experience in public administration.

Madam Sirleaf’s government brought lots of development infrastructure as the country was just out of 14 years of brutal war.

