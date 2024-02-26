Kogi infrastructure: Editors commend ex-gov Bello

Monday, February 26, 2024 2:24 pm


The NGE President, Eze Anaba

The NGE President, Eze Anaba being interviewed by journalists in Lokoja

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has commended the Kogi State Government for what it described as a highly impressive performance in infrastructure, education, and health.

The Guild gave the commendation during a tour of some of the projects initiated and completed under the administration of former Governor Yahaya Bello.

The NGE President, Eze Anaba, who briefed journalists at the end of the project tour, specifically said, from what he and other editors had seen, first-hand, the former governor had left a legacy worthy of emulation in critical sectors.

He, however, added that the current governor of the state, Alhaji Usman Ododo, was doing well to consolidate on the good work of his predecessor.

The NGE was in Lokoja to hold its standing committee meeting. In all, about 40 editors across the print, electronic, and online media participated in the meeting. The editors used the opportunity to inspect some of the projects executed by the past administration.

According to the NGE President, the Reference Hospital in Okene is one that can help the country in the area of medical tourism.

“Recently, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria told the whole world that medical tourism alone was costing this country a fortune. So, if Nigerians patronise this hospital, it will save this country a lot of money and help put our economy in good shape. With what we have seen here, Nigerians should be happy for it,” he said.

He stated, “The immediate past administration has left a legacy worthy of emulation. I am appealing to the current administration to consolidate the good work of the immediate past Governor of the state because he has done a lot in education, health and infrastructure development and such achievements should be sustained by the present administration.

“I and other members of the NGE have gone around projects executed by the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration and I am saying this without mincing words that Kogi State is working and the current administration under Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo is doing well to sustain the legacies of his former boss.

“Democracy is about the people and the facilities we have seen, including the network of roads. If the road network is strong like we saw, I am sure Nigeria will be better for it. I am highly commending the State Government for what my team and I have seen so far.

“Government is a continuum. I would advise the current government to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors. It is only in that way the citizens will benefit, and Kogi State will become the best place in the country. People will know that democracy has taken root in Kogi State and the people are benefitting.

“At the end of the day, Governance is about the people. From what I have seen, from what my colleagues saw, Kogi is working in terms of education infrastructure and medical care.

“From a layman’s perspective, I am not a Doctor. From what the doctors have told me and my team and what we saw with our eyes, it is hugely impressive. The MRI machine and other laboratory equipment are very impressive. I have to commend the Kogi State Government for making this available.

“I would advise the people to put this to the test and if this works, they will save Nigeria huge sums of money. Recently, the CBN Governor told the whole world that medical tourism alone is costing this country a fortune. So, if Nigerians patronise this hospital, it will save this country a lot of money and put our economy in good shape. What we have seen here, Nigeria should be happy for it.”

The Commissioner for Information in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo; and his Health counterpart, Dr. Adams Abdulazeez, thanked the editors for finding time to inspect the projects and encouraged them to tell Nigerians exactly what they saw.

“If we are to go around all the projects initiated and completed under the immediate past administration in Kogi State, you will be here for more than one week. There was massive project execution,” Fanwo told the editors.

 

