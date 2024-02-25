Why ex-President Jonathan asked Nigerians to pray for his aged mother

By Jethro Ibileke

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has explained why he called on Nigerians to kindly remember and pray for his aged mother.

He disclosed why he made the passionate appeal during the funeral service of his elder sister, the late Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, held at the Dame Patience Jonathan Square, Otuoke town, Ogbia local government area, Bayelsa State.

Before her demise, the deceased was the only surviving sibling of the former President.

The 70-year-old Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, died on 11 January 2024, following a brief illness.

“I have urged Nigerians to pray for my aged mother, because since the death of my sister, my aged mother has not been herself because she had buried eight children,” Jonathan said.

The former President thanked the government and people of Bayelsa State who came from across the globe to witness the burial ceremony of his sister.

Also speaking, the second son of the deceased, HRH Miruobe Dogood Qkpufu, urged female children to emulate the behaviour of his late mother because she was determined to be a graduate and she achieved it as a qualified teacher.

On her part, the daughter of late Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, Mrs. Omonibele Azibanyeluan, described her mother as a peaceful, patient and God-fearing woman who lived a life of simplicity, and generosity.

Speaking at the event, the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, encouraged Nigerian youths to live a life and be of good behaviour for them to excel in life.

According to him, “I want to encourage our young ones today to work hard to excel in life and be a mirror that will use to look through yourself all the days of your life”.

Among the dignitaries present at the burial ceremony were the Nigeria Minister of Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, one of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Elizabeth Ogunwusi.