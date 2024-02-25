Jvson: The singer who wants to win souls with his music

Born and bred in Jos, Nigeria and now UK-based, Jvson is a gifted gospel singer and songwriter who has produced inspired contemporary Christian music that touches souls worldwide, he’s carved a niche with his deeply resonant singles, EPs and collaborative works. His music, a blessing he generously shares, consistently touches hearts across the globe.

The independent artiste whose real name is Emmanuel Mark Jonah is also is a visionary technologist and entrepreneur with a firm footing in both worlds of innovation and business.

In this interview, Jvson talks about his background, how he plans to use his music to touch souls around the globe, and other plans he is currently working on.

Who is Jvson?

Originally from Adamawa State but I was born and brought up in Jos, Plateau State. But currently based in Manchester City.

What was your growing up like?

Growing up was okay, I wasn’t the best to be honest but I had parents who would go the extra mile just to make sure we are always alright. I do have a humble background, and I am still humble anyway.

I am from a family of six, which I am the second child and first male child. Mom is a civil servant and my dad is an engineer, who raised us both in the Christian faith and that has stuck! I started school at an early age and graduated high school the year 2013, I gained admission to a University in Ghana to study accounting but that didn’t go well so I had a diversion and finished with a BSc in Management Information Systems with second class honours in 2018. Fast forward to 2023, I moved to the United Kingdom to further my education to study International Business at the University of Salford.

Take us through your creative process.

Well, for me it’s very simple, straightforward actually. I’ve been blessed with producers who understand my sound, Yendrik, Chuckbvrs and Zamar amongst many. These are individuals who bear me in mind when they produce, so they could email me beats and have a name saved to the file and that gets me started most times, sometimes I would be in my feelings and write, for example, “Blue Story”, was directly an expression of how I was feeling. The process is really beautiful, I’ll try to record some of my sessions so I share with the world.

How did you get into music business?

Well, growing up trying to progress was really hard, because my guys and I went through the darkest of times, from writing a song to gathering small 3k to recording on downloaded beats, waiting weeks or months for the mix to be ready cause you gotta be patient. Then, prepping your art, promoting yourself, and doing all that by myself sparked that drive cause I can imagine how artists coming up today try so hard, with nobody to help.

So the goal is to be able to create a system for everyone to feel welcome and be helped without being rejected cause I have felt rejected, and that feeling depresses me. In the same light, life isn’t fair, you can’t please everyone of course.

How long have you been in the music business?

Hmm, I’ve been chasing music generally for seven years now, the music business for two years now and counting.

Your last single ‘I Know Who I am’ dropped last year in September, how is the reception on it so far?

Well, I can’t even lie, it was my biggest release ever, I gained over 2 million streams across all platforms. It was beautiful to see that dreams do come true and through.

How was the process of making this song?

To be honest, I was just on YouTube trying to sharpen my writing skills, I always do that, I heard the song and started uttering “I be son of my father, no use me play!”

Omoh, e enter the song, my friend was there, he was like ahh, Jay this is mad because it had one energy attached to it, so he helped me with Yoruba lines, I added to it, the hook I needed to keep it simple, so i know who I am kept coming in and that was it. I sent it to my lady, and my guys and mehnn I knew it was the jam!

How challenging is it to be a musician, especially a gospel artiste?

It has been challenging ooo, I cannot lie. No reason am because na gospel music industry love de, love no de!! I don’t know sha but to be honest, its been God and few good people, and it gets better by the day.

How challenging is it to be a singer, songwriter, music producer, A&R, sound engineer, among others altogether?

Let me tell you, the year 2022, I took a break from releasing music to focus on music business, I thought I could do that because the pressure doing all that was heavy! I did that for a year and I just couldn’t help it, plus I had an old friend telling me about her dream of how she saw me doing great things with music. God was using me, and my number one fan too believes in me so much his support keeps me going! Omoh I had to yield because this gift and callings are without repentance. He gifted me, so I have to use it for his Glory. But being all that has been challenging, but akwoi grace!

How do you balance music and other obligations like work, leisure, and family?

As I said, omoh na Grace oo, cause sometimes I break down, I cry sometimes, because it gets overwhelming. I go months without even recording, cause i get occupied, but balancing all has been by God’s grace.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Well, this year I plan to put out singles, I want to be able to network and collaborate with people within my space and beyond.

Maybe an EP then an album, as God directs.

How do you hope your sound evolves/changes going forward?

If you look at it, from when I started, I wasn’t making this type of music, I have been able to adapt and learn the type of sound that my listeners love, and moving forward I hope for it to progress.

What accomplishments do you see yourself achieving in the next five to ten years?

Erm, awards, though I’m not big on them it follows hard work but sold-out shows and sold-out souls at my concerts and tours around the world.

What strengths do you have that you believe make you a great musician?

I can translate my feelings into my music, which a lot of people can relate to. Music is therapy.

If you’re not doing music, what will you be doing?

I don’t know o, because I have looked at it critically, music is the only thing I’m 100% good at. I don’t see myself doing any other thing.

But yeah, maybe I will focus more on my tech life.

Are you an independent artiste, and does having a record label play a big role in the industry?

I’m an independent artiste, running a label lol. But having a label doesn’t play a big role when you’re not fully established, backlashes outweigh the positive sides.

Who would you like to collaborate with among the heavyweights in the Nigerian music industry both gospel and Afropop world?

Yeah, NF, i always imagine an Afro with NF, lol but yeah, Travis Greene, Mali Music, Nathaniel Bassey.

Thats that for now

When are you going to drop another major project?

I just dropped a single called Surrender, It’s a calm Afrobeat sound with a blend of Amapiano. New projects can chill for now.

What do you think the future holds for Nigeria music in the Western world?

Nigerian music is changing the world! Afrobeat is music!