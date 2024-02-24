FG’s N30bn largesse: Obi praises Tinubu, challenges Governors to justify what they collected

Mr Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has challenged Nigerian Governors to justify how the N30bn largesse they reportedly collected from the Federal Government was spent.

Obi in his X handle said, “Recently, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio announced that a staggering financial support of N1.1 trillion, amounting to a sum of N30 billion each was doled out to the State Governors to help ameliorate the present hardship in the country.

“While the Federal Government is to be commended for making such a huge support, considering the difficult times people are going through, it is pertinent, for the interest of good governance and transparency, that the details of the disbursement of such support be explained further, so that the public, the masses for who the support is meant, can follow through and ensure that it is utilized appropriately to the benefit of the people.”

“While waiting for such details, I appeal that concerted efforts should be made to ensure that the resources are genuinely and transparently invested in productive ventures to alleviate present hardship and help the future growth of the country.

However, the Senate President who mentioned the figure and Governor Seyi Makinde are at each other’s throats over the claim.

In the words of Makinde: “If the Senate President, the number three citizen in this country, will give an unverified report, people are looking at us as leaders.

“This is the period we are supposed to give confidence to our people, it is not the time to start playing politics and to start looking for scapegoats. We need to engage with our people.

“If the number three citizen says this is an unverified report, why does he need to say it then, does that give confidence to our people or does it solve the problem of hunger and anger in our land?

“Let me say it clearly, for Oyo State and my colleagues (36 State Governors), there is nothing like N30 billion being given for food security to the states, and I stand to be challenged.”