Oyebanji approves N331million for LG Chairmen to buy, and distribute food items

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has directed Chairmen of Local Government councils and Local Council Development Areas in the state to mobilize and distribute food items to citizens in their respective council areas to cushion the effect of the current economic situation in the country.

The distribution of the food items, according to the Governor, would complement the various palliative measures put in place by the state government in the short term, adding that the councils should invest in agriculture as a way of forestalling future food crises.

Governor Oyebanji who gave the directive during a meeting with the local government chairmen and officials of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, has also approved the release of the sum of N331,000,000 (three hundred and thirty- million naira) for the purchase of rice, stressing that 25 bags of rice should be given to each ward in all the local councils.

The Governor, however, cautioned that the food distribution should not be done on a partisan basis, but given out to the people through recognised community development associations.

The Governor also implored the chairmen to focus more on policies and programmes that will reduce the current social and economic tensions among the people.

While assuring the people that his government would continue to prioritize the welfare and well-being of residents of the state, Governor Oyebanji said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to improving the socio-economic condition of the country. He therefore urged the people to remain optimistic that the policies of the Federal government would achieve the aim of improving the country’s economy and fostering national development.

Governor Oyebanji said his government would, next week, roll out more economic relief programs aimed at cushioning the effect of the economic situation on the people.