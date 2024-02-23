Oyebanji approves N331million for LG Chairmen to buy, and distribute food items

Oyebanji approves N331million for LG Chairmen to buy, and distribute food items

Friday, February 23, 2024 3:30 pm


Governor Biodun Oyebanji2

Governor Biodun Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has directed Chairmen of Local Government councils and Local Council Development Areas in the state to mobilize and distribute food items to citizens in their respective council areas to cushion the effect of the current economic situation in the country.

The distribution of the food items, according to the Governor, would complement the various palliative measures put in place by the state government in the short term, adding that the councils should invest in agriculture as a way of forestalling future food crises.

Governor Oyebanji who gave the directive during a meeting with the local government chairmen and officials of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, has also approved the release of the sum of N331,000,000 (three hundred and thirty- million naira) for the purchase of rice, stressing that 25 bags of rice should be given to each ward in all the local councils.

The Governor, however, cautioned that the food distribution should not be done on a partisan basis, but given out to the people through recognised community development associations.

The Governor also implored the chairmen to focus more on policies and programmes that will reduce the current social and economic tensions among the people.

While assuring the people that his government would continue to prioritize the welfare and well-being of residents of the state, Governor Oyebanji said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to improving the socio-economic condition of the country. He therefore urged the people to remain optimistic that the policies of the Federal government would achieve the aim of improving the country’s economy and fostering national development.

Governor Oyebanji said his government would, next week, roll out more economic relief programs aimed at cushioning the effect of the economic situation on the people.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Oyebanji, right, during the swearing in a former Permanent Secretary in the Ekiti State Civil Service, Mr James Folorunso as Director General/ Special Adviser Bureau of Public Procurement 6 mins ago

    I’ll continue to reward excellence in civil service – Oyebanji
    President Tinubu 1 hour ago

    Federal Government Reforms Yielding Positive Results, Government Will Go After Saboteurs- Minister
    Members of the Committee on a group photograph after the inauguration 2 hours ago

    Kano  inaugurates 16-man committee on school land encroachment 
    David Gift Opara alias 2Baba 3 hours ago

    Police recover the corpse of 2Baba, the most wanted Cult kingpin in Rivers
    VP Shettima 5 hours ago

    NEC Outlines Initiative to Ensure Food Security, Affordability
    Military Leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya. Unrests loom as no reason yet for cabinet dissolution 6 hours ago

    Guinea: Possible Unrests because of Junta’s Dissolution of Cabinet, Closure of Borders
    6 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf  launches  scholarship for 400 students in Dawakin Kudu
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) answering questions from journalists (from left): Mr. Geoffrey Uzono, Programme Presenter/Producer, Channels TV; Dr. Reuben Abati of Arise TV; Sola Kosoko, General Manager, LTV and Mr. Babajide Otitoju, Controller, Current Affairs, TVC, during a media chat tagged 'Sanwo-Olu Speaks', at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, 22 February 2024 9 hours ago

    Updated: Sanwo-Olu Rolls Out Relief Measures, Reduces Work Days for Lagos Civil Servants