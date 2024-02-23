Kano  inaugurates 16-man committee on school land encroachment 

Friday, February 23, 2024 4:10 pm


Members of the Committee on a group photograph after the inauguration

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Haruna Umar Doguwa, on Thursday, inaugurated a 16-member committee to checkmate incessant encroachments on school lands by unpatriotic individuals.

Doguwa while inaugurating the Committee in his office said the move was a show of the state government’s committed in tackling the persistent trespass and land encroachment at some schools, across the state.

Doguwa explained that the  committee was formed following a series of complains received by government on the problems of trespass and land encroachment at some schools by unpatriotic individuals.

The Commissioner  who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Kubra Imam gave  the Terms of References of the Committee to include identifying schools affected with trespass or encroachment by individuals, communities or any organization in the state and examining the level of encroachment in the vulnerable schools.

Other Terms of References, according to the Commissioner, are identifying schools that did not have parameter wall fencing, handling any issue that might have risen in the course of the committee’s findings as well as coming out with appropriate recommendations on the committee’s findings.

Doguwa further advised people who engaged in illegal development at some schools in the state to, with immediate effect, stop from doing so and wait for the government’s position.

He announced that the 16-member committee has Special Adviser to the Governor on Vocational Training, Hon. Habeeb Hassan El-Yakub  as Chairman while Alhaji Abdu Sale Deputy Director from the Ministry of Education would serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include representative from Science and Technical Schools Board, State Universal Basic Education Board, Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board, Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools Management Board, Chairman State Based Management Committee and State Chairman Parent Teachers Association.

Others are former Chairman Fagge Local Government Area, former Chairman Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area and former and current Land officers from the ministry of Education.

” Your selection as members of this committee is predicated upon your wealth of experiences, commitment and enthusiasms as well as meritorious records you have in the civil service,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee members, Chairman of the Committee Hon. Habeeb Hassan El-Yakub thanked the state government for finding them worthy to carry out the tasks and assured of the Committee’s determination to complete it’s assignment within the stipulated  time.

 

