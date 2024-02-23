Guinea: Possible Unrests because of Junta’s Dissolution of Cabinet, Closure of Borders

Friday, February 23, 2024 11:40 am


Military Leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya. Unrests loom as no reason yet for cabinet dissolution

Military Leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya. Unrests loom as no reason yet for cabinet dissolution

Abubakar Hashim/ Sierra Leone

There is uneasy calm, that may likely spill over to unrest in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, as a result of the dissolution of cabinet, closure of all borders and freezing of ministers’ accounts.

Diplomatic sources have expressed heightened apprehension of likely unrest and uproar, as no tangible reasons were given by the junta for the drastic measures taken last Monday.

The Russian Ambassador to Guinea, Alexey Popov, has already issued a “ warning” to its citizens to “ be vigilant “, as there could be unrest in the capital Conakry.

The military junta was swift to respond by summoning the Ambassador yesterday, through the Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Popov apologised, stating “It was a misunderstanding as the statement was referred to its citizens”.

The Col Doumbouya-led junta had banned all demonstrations in 2022, since the regime came to power in 2021, after overthrowing former President Alpha Conde. The junta had also detained several opposition leaders and members of civil society organisations.

Though Col Doumbouya has promised to hold elections end of 2024, as collectively planned with ECOWAS, there is uneasy calm, that may snowball into unrest and protests.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS may lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger tomorrow, following pleas from notable personalities.

The only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, who will be 90 in October, made a passionate plea on lifting of sanctions on Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, to ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu yesterday at State House in Abuja.

The lifting of sanctions may pave the way for the return of the three military governments to the ECOWAS bloc.

 

 

