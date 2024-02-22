Liberia: President Boakai Gets Tough to Tackle Huge Inherited Debts

Liberia: President Boakai Gets Tough to Tackle Huge Inherited Debts

Thursday, February 22, 2024 5:52 pm


President Boakai, delivering his speech at the inauguration in January 2024

President Boakai, delivering his speech at the inauguration in January 2024

Abubakar Hashim/ Sierra Leone

Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai was prepared for the job right from the campaign trail. He knew the task ahead was a tough one. Huge debts, soaring unemployment, and high inflation, with a decline in domestic revenues and external incomes due to a fall in international prices of iron ore and rubber, Liberia’s two major sources of revenues.

Liberia, is, today, getting to a point where sustaining its debt will be a problem.

External debt is $1.3 billion by 2022 data. Multilateral lenders accounted for two-thirds of Liberia’s debts. The World Bank and the IMF are the two largest creditors. Public total debt stock is $2.21 billion by 2023 data.

Though the country’s debt to GDP ratio is not so high as in Ghana, when it was 98% in 2022, leading to a bail out by the IMF, Liberia’s debt to GDP ratio is 52.7% in 2024, considered to be relatively moderate. It is lower than the World Bank stipulated threshold of 77%.

Debt servicing is a huge challenge for the  Boakai government. In 2017, debt servicing amounted to $ 30.2 million , about 6.1% of recurrent expenditures. By 2023, debt service amounted $ 99.5 Million, about 15.7% of recurrent expenditures in the budget. Boakai aims at reducing this gap, boost revenues to GDP, reduce unemployment rate and keep inflation and exchange rates relatively stabled.

It is a huge task ahead for the Boakai-led administration that is just a month old.

The challenges are enormous, but his grasp of macro economic strategies is unmatched, due to his wealth of experience and his all- round brilliance in the fundamentals of governance

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Bola Tinubu, ECOWAS Chairman 2 hours ago

    Why ECOWAS lifted sanctions on Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso
    Papa Shyngle and Mama Stella Wigwe 2 hours ago

    For Papa/Mama Shyngle Wigwe: Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People?
    4 hours ago

    Bandits form parallel government, collect taxes in Kogi, group cries to Tinubu
    Governor Oyebanji at the program 5 hours ago

    Tinubu not architect of Nigeria’s economic situation – Oyebanji
    Mr Peter Obi 6 hours ago

    FG’s N30bn largesse: Obi praises Tinubu, challenges Governors to justify what they collected
    Salihu Lukman 7 hours ago

    Prospects for Reclaiming APC
    Barrister Olumide Akpata 12 hours ago

    Edo 2024: How Olumide Akpata emerged LP’s candidate
    One of Nigeria's strategic grain reserve sites 22 hours ago

    Update on Tinubu administration’s efforts to ramp up food supply in the country