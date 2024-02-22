Kano: CP Gumel moves to settle 40-year farmers/herders clash in Makoda

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini Gumel has galvanized democratic cum community policing strategies in his bid to end the 40-year-long farmers/herders clash in Makoda Local Government Area of the state.

The Kano police boss who deployed a special fact-finding team into the community said he is approaching the situation with a non-kinetic strategy, using community-based solutions to tackle the social conflict which has hampered socio-economic development in the area for over four decades.

The meeting was convened at Makoda Local Government Secretariat on February 21, 2024, to discuss and strategize on solutions towards the recent escalation of conflicts between farmers and local herders in Makoda Local Government Area.

The meeting brought together government Officials, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, security agencies, and the affected parties and key community leaders including the Emir of Bichi, the Chairman of Makoda Local Government Area and the District heads of Makoda and Kunchi, aimed to foster understanding, dialogue, and cooperation towards finding sustainable resolutions to the challenges facing the community for over 40 years.

During the interactive session, the warring parties were given ample opportunity to state their grievances and identify the root causes of the conflicts.

The stakeholders highlighted the underlying tensions and explored possible avenues for peaceful coexistence and conflict resolution.

Emphasis was also placed on the need for the promotion of mutual respect, tolerance, and adherence to provincial laws and regulations towards preventing further escalations of violence and nipping it in the bud once and for all.

Furthermore, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, manning the Department of Operation of the Command, DCP Umar Ahmed Chuso presided over the meeting and assured all stakeholders of the Police Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property, and fostering harmony within the community.

He also underscored the importance of collaboration, information sharing, and proactive measures in addressing the complex dynamics of farmer-herder conflicts.

In her remarks, the Special Assistant to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Malama Maimuna Umar Sheriff stated that the State Government will take appropriate actions to end the farmers/herders clashes within and beyond Makoda Local Government Area.

Similarly, the Acting Chairman, of Makoda Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammad Umar Gwale restated the commitment of the Local Government Area towards finding lasting solutions to the age-long.

Moving forward, the stakeholders agreed to cooperate with security agencies and establish a joint committee that will oversee ongoing dialogue, implementation of conflict mitigation strategies, and continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders.

The committee will work with the State and Local Governments towards promoting sustainable peace, enhancing security, and fostering social cohesion in the Makoda Local Government Area and beyond.

CP Gumel noted that: “As a result of the productive discussions and shared commitments during the roundtable meeting, the Kano Police Command remains optimistic about the positive outcomes that will emerge from collective efforts to address the challenges facing the community.

“Finally, The Kano Police Command extends its gratitude to all stakeholders who participated in the active engagement, offered positive contributions, and declared unwavering support towards building a peaceful and united society in Makoda Local Government Area.”

He also called on them to avoid taking laws into their own hands.

