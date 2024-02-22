Delta State University: Relocation of Management Sciences to Orerokpe, a Call for Understanding

Delta State University , Management Sciences, Orerokpe,

As part of the Delta State government’s determination to spread campuses of tertiary institutions to all parts of the state, the Governing Council of Delta State University Ozoro recently announced that the Faculty of Management Sciences will be moved to Orerokpe. This is a welcome development which the people of Orerokpe have received with expectation and happiness.

As contained in a statement signed by Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha, Professor and Education Consultant, c/o Government House, Delta State, Asaba, while some people received the information with joy and appreciation of His Excellency Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s broad vision, a few persons from Ozoro rook to the streets to protest the decision.

He continued: “This is a call for understanding. Multiple campuses as a way of achieving balance is not a new phenomenon in Delta State and indeed in Nigeria. It was because of this culture that the Delta State government sited the Faculties of Law and Engineering in Oleh, while Agriculture and Management Sciences were sited in Anwai, Asaba. All other stakeholders showed understanding and the rest as they say has become history. Put explicitly, the good people of Abraka did not go up in arms. On this score, we commend the leadership of the Isoko apex body Isoko Development Union (IDU) led by Professor Chris Akpotu on their recent congratulatory visit to the governor.”

The decision to move one out of six faculties, as he put it, ought not to generate the kind of tension which was seen in the last three odd days. “Apart from having a full-fledged university, it should be noted that three other faculties – Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Pharmacy, & Health Sciences- which are yet to take off have been approved by the NUC for Ozoro. Delta State government is committed to fully developing the university at Ozoro. The movement of Management Sciences Faculty to Orerokpe should be seen as a way of bringing development to the ancient town of Orerokpe, a town which serves as the ancestral home of the Okpe people. All stakeholders should also remember the ancestral link between the people of Orerokpe and the Isoko nation.

“We therefore call for understanding, peace, and patience on the part of all stakeholders. In no distant time the picture will be clearer and both the people of Ozoro and Orerokpe will appreciate the development strides of the Oborevwori administration.: