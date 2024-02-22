Ambassador Ajadi And his Entourage Storm Edo for New Nigeria People’s Party Gubernatorial Primary

By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and his entourage have stormed Edo State for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Governorship primary election.

Appointed as the NNPP Edo State Secretary of the Primary Election Committee, Ambassador Ajadi plays a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process for the upcoming Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Ambassador Ajadi, a prominent business figure who contested as the gubernatorial candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections, is the Southwest Chieftain of the party and has always been an advocate for good governance in the APC-led government.

He expressed his gratitude and outlined his duties during an interview with our correspondent on Thursday, February 22, 2024, the eve of the primary election, in Edo.

He stated that being appointed as the secretary of the committee for Edo NNPP’s gubernatorial primary election is a call to trust and transparency, adding that he would not disappoint the National Working Committee of the party for the trust it has in him.

“I am honored to inform you that I have been appointed as the Secretary to the committee overseeing the primary election in my party, NNPP, in Edo State. I look forward to fostering transparency and trust in the electoral process,” he said.

The announcement was made in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, by the Acting National Chairman of NNPP, Abba Kawu Ali, and National Secretary Dipo Olayoku.

The appointment letter, signed by National Organizing Secretary Bata Yunusa Mohammed, outlines the composition of the committee, with Senator Kawu Sumaila as the Chairman and Ambassador Ajadi as the Secretary. The committee also includes Chief Collins Onuaha, Professor Yahaya Sani Mohammed, and Ahmed Khamisu Mailantarki as members.

The Primary Election Committee is tasked with overseeing the 2024 Off-Season Gubernatorial Elections in Edo State, as part of NNPP’s commitment to peace, equity, and progress. Attached to the appointment letter is a copy of the Primary Elections Guidelines, providing a framework for the committee’s actions.

As the Secretary, Ambassador Ajadi’s role becomes pivotal in coordinating the activities of the committee, ensuring adherence to guidelines, and facilitating effective communication among the members. His wealth of experience and organizational skills will contribute significantly to the success of the primary elections.

NNPP has also released a list of cleared aspirants for the Edo State Primary Election, in accordance with the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution. Notable names include Peter Okoeguale, Rev. Engr. Sebastian, Balogun Egeeleyeme Sunday, and Pastor Azemhe Azena Friday.

The National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Bala Yunusa Mohammed, assured the public of a fair and transparent electoral process under the leadership of the Primary Election Committee.

With Ambassador Ajadi at the helm as Secretary, NNPP aims to demonstrate its commitment to conducting credible and inclusive primary elections, setting the stage for a vibrant democratic process in Edo State.

As the election date approaches, all eyes are on the Primary Election Committee, led by Chairman Sen. Kawu Sumaila and Secretary Ambassador Ajadi, to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

The convoy of Ambassador Ajadi included notable personalities like UK-based promoter Alhaji Ademola A.J Otolowo, CEO of 100% Entertainment, Comrade Badmus Kilamuwaye, South West PRO for NNPP, Comrade Awoeyo Olugbenga Olaitan, Hon. Kehinde Teluwo, Comrade Omokehinde Olayemi Olowu (Ogun State PRO for NNPP), and Hon. Idowu Shola Imole, the convener of Ajadi Independent Movement (AIM). The NNPP has also released a list of cleared aspirants for the Edo State Primary Election, assuring the public of a fair and transparent electoral process.