6 Key Points in Sanwo-Olu’s New Palliatives: Civil Servants to Work for 3 Days and Others

Today, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos made six promises to Lagosians. He said he would be reducing public servants’ working days as part of plans to cushion the cost of living crisis in the country.

In his words: “We want to start with our public servants, immediately from next week, Civil servants from the lower level will be working like three times a week and level 15-17 can work four times in a week,” Sanwo-Olu said during the ongoing media parley on economic hardship.

On the rising cost of food, he added that his administration would open more markets where Lagosians can buy food items at discounted rates.

“We will open Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across Lagos State. You will be able to buy food items at a discounted price. You will only be able to buy items worth up to N25,000,” the governor said.

Also, the 25% reduction on transport services will start this weekend for the State Public Transport system (BRT, Train, Ferry).

The governor noted that his administration was also in discussions with various transport unions to reduce their fares.

“First is to express empathy with our citizens, We are not unmindful of the situation, as leaders, we must be able to solve socioeconomic problems,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Now, 3 working days for Civil Servants levels 0-14,

4 days for levels 15-17 but teachers remain 5 days because of students exams and special transport arrangements in place to reduce the pressure on teachers.

100 trailers of rice for 300,000 households soon. Re-introduction of Sunday Markets for subsidised goods at selected places. Subsidy on some drugs. No more ‘show of tax receipt’ in public schools to bring students back to school. Re-introduction of 25% transport rebait/subsidy in Lagos and lots more.

