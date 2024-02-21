Kano: Security agencies, INEC prepare for hitch-free rerun election in Kunchi

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has warned leaders of political parties and their supporters against thuggery and electoral malpractice in the forthcoming Kunchi/Tsanyawa state House of Assembly re-run election scheduled to be held in March.

Our Correspondent reports that the inconclusive re-run election would be held in 10 polling units of Kunchi Local Government Area for the Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Assembly constituency.

The Kano State Police Command in liaison with the Military and other relevant security agencies in the state, discussed having comprehensive security arrangements ahead of the re-run election on a date to be announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) national headquarters within March.

The Commissioner of Police gave the warning during a meeting with leaders of political parties, Non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders, held at the Police Officers’ mess on Tuesday, as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

According to him, members of the State Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) have intensified efforts to ensure seamless electoral process and to conduct peaceful election in a conducive atmosphere that will allow potential voters to exercise their democratic rights without fear, intimidation or molestation.

CP Gumel, who is the co-chairman of Kano State ICCES, further stated that, “in preparation for the re-run election, the Police Command in liaison with other security agencies have deployed a significant number of well-trained and experienced personnel to provide security coverage across the designated polling stations and surrounding areas.

” These officers are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in their duties, ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in line with the principles of fairness and transparency.”

He reiterated the commitment of the combined security agencies in the State towards enhancing the overall security framework for the inconclusive re-run election.

He added that: “This collaborative approach is developed to optimize the effectiveness of security operations and to address any emerging security challenges that may arise during the re-run election.”

CP Gumel called on all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and the general public, to cooperate with the Police including other relevant security agencies, and adhere to the stipulated electoral guidelines.

He warned that anybody found trying to disrupt the electoral process would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

The Kano police boss added that already, the Kano State Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, comprising of all the heads of security agencies and the Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of NEC, Ambassador Abdu Abdussamadu Zango, have met and mapped out strategies for hitch-free and violent-free election.

According to him, “today, we are here to discuss among ourselves on the best way the rerun election will be conducted peacefully.

“We agreed after the meeting with INEC REC and all the heads of security agencies that the election is possible, and will be peaceful.

“INEC has agreed to provide all necessary logistics including sensitive and non sensitive materials to conduct a peaceful election.

” That is why we have gathered here today to agree among ourselves that we are going to witness a hitch-free, violent-free election.

” This is why we have invited leaders of the political parties, their candidates and other stakeholders to discuss with you, and we ask: are you ready for us to conduct a peaceful election? If you are not ready, tell us. if there are things you are in doubt, please tell us, we will make amends.”

CP Gumel warned politicians and their supporters against any action that will cause trouble during the election,” the police and sister security agencies are ready to deal with anyone or group of persons who tried to cause trouble during the election.

” So, I urge you to pass this message to your supporters and advise them to remain patriotic and peaceful during the exercise.”

The Kano REC for INEC, Ambassador Zzango said that the Commission is hundred per cent ready to conduct the election.

The Kano REC who is also the Chairman of the Kano ICCES, further stated that all necessary arrangements that include materials, training, and logistics have been put in place to ensure a free, fair, and credible re-run election.

He assured that INEC is committed to ensuring a standard and transparent election.

However, leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), signed Peace Accord in the presence of ICCES members and members of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

They promised that their supporters will maintain peace and order before, during and after the Kunchi/Tsanyawa state Assembly inconclusive re-run election.

The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the peace-loving people of the State for their cooperation, support, and understanding, assured that the Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment towrads upholding the Rule of Law and protecting the democratic process.

He further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log-in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms: Facebook: Kano State Police Command; Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG); Instagram: Kano State Police Command; Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.