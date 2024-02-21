Guinea: Military Junta Dissolves Govt, Ministers Passports Seized, Accounts Frozen, Borders Closed

Abubakar Hashim/ Neighbouring Sierra Leone

The Col Mamadi Doumbouya-led military junta in Guinea, announced on State TV yesterday, through its Secretary General, Brig Gen Amara Camara, that the government had been dissolved.

Ministers were instructed to surrender their passports and official vehicles, with their accounts frozen.

All neighboring borders are closed with immediate effect.

No reasons were given for the dissolution of cabinet, nor when a new government will be in place.

Sources said the decision to the sack the entire cabinet is connected to the alarming rate of corruption and maladministration in the government.

Col Mamadi Doumbouya seized power in September 2021, when he overthrew octogenarian Alpha Conde, who tampered with the constitution, to pave way for his third term in power.

The dissolved government was led by Bernard Goumou, who was appointed Prime Minister by the coup leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya.

Guinea is scheduled to hold elections in 10 months, when the 24 months transition period set by ECOWAS and the military junta expires.

West and Central Africa are currently prone to military regimes. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Gabon are governed by military governments.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have exited ECOWAS and have an “ Alliance of Sehalian States, ASS”.

No one know how long the dissolution of the Guinea’s military government will last.

The next most senior officers in the respective ministries have taken over routine functions.

With borders closed, ministers’ accounts frozen, passports seized, it is likely the junta leader will soon commence investigations on the sacked cabinet ministers