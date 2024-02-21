Guinea: Military Junta Dissolves Govt, Ministers Passports Seized, Accounts Frozen, Borders Closed

Guinea: Military Junta Dissolves Govt, Ministers Passports Seized, Accounts Frozen, Borders Closed

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 6:53 pm


Junta Leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya, center, surrounded by loyalists

Junta Leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya, center, surrounded by loyalists

Abubakar Hashim/ Neighbouring Sierra Leone

The Col Mamadi Doumbouya-led military junta in Guinea, announced on State TV yesterday, through its Secretary General, Brig Gen Amara Camara, that the government had been dissolved.

Ministers were instructed to surrender their passports and official vehicles, with their accounts frozen.

All neighboring borders are closed with immediate effect.

No reasons were given for the dissolution of cabinet, nor when a new government will be in place.

Sources said the decision to the sack the entire cabinet is connected to the alarming rate of corruption and maladministration in the government.

Col Mamadi Doumbouya seized power in September 2021, when he overthrew octogenarian Alpha Conde, who tampered with the constitution, to pave way for his third term in power.

The dissolved government was led by Bernard Goumou, who was appointed Prime Minister by the coup leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya.

Guinea is scheduled to hold elections in 10 months, when the 24 months transition period set by ECOWAS and the military junta expires.

West and Central Africa are currently prone to military regimes. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Gabon are governed by military governments.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have exited ECOWAS and have an “ Alliance of Sehalian States, ASS”.

No one know how long the dissolution of the Guinea’s military government will last.

The next most senior officers in the respective ministries have taken over routine functions.

With borders closed, ministers’ accounts frozen, passports seized, it is likely the junta leader will soon commence investigations on the sacked cabinet ministers

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigeria Policemen 47 mins ago

    We’re ready for APC, PDP’s delegate elections – Edo police command
    Governor Oyebanji and participants at the meeting 1 hour ago

    Oyebanji to LG bosses: monthly security council meetings now mandatory
    Kemi Nandap 2 hours ago

    President Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap as Immigration boss
    2 hours ago

    Hunger: Kogi begins the distribution of rice
    Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure 3 hours ago

    Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure arrested in Edo
    4 hours ago

    Kano state Assembly re-run: CP Gumel warns against thuggery, electoral malpractice 
    CP Gumel flanked by the state Director of DSS and Kano REC during the meeting at Police Officers' Mess, Bompai, Kano on Tuesday 6 hours ago

    Kano: Security agencies, INEC prepare for hitch-free rerun election in Kunchi
    Beyonce 9 hours ago

    Beyonce becomes first black woman to top Billboard Hot Country Songs