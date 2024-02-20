Kano government encourages growth of private surveyors companies in the state 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Acting Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has emphasized the need for the establishment of more private surveyor companies in the state to enhance investment and grow the private sector economy.

The Acting Governor stated this on Monday while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, led by its President Dr. Ibitoye Mathew Olomolatan.

Comrade Gwarzo acknowledged the critical role of surveying in land management and the need for more private companies to capitalize on Kano’s vast potential.

He encouraged investment from both residents and outsiders, highlighting the potential economic benefits.

Gwarzo pledged the government’s support to enable the creation of more surveyor companies, ensuring compliance with legal requirements and service availability.

He wished the NIS conference success and encouraged delegates to explore Kano, offering their expertise on addressing urban congestion issues.

According to a Statement issued to journalists by the Press Secretary to the Acting Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Olomolatan hinted that the delegation’s visit to Kano was to celebrate the Annual General Conference of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN).

He said, “The objective is to establish collaboration between the institution and the State Government, aiming to engage private survey practitioners for untapped benefits in revenue generation and employment opportunities.”

He expressed concern over Kano’s limited number of private surveyor companies compared to Lagos, and stressed the urgency of addressing the shortfall, given Kano’s vast landmass.