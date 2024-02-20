Kano government encourages growth of private surveyors companies in the state 

Kano government encourages growth of private surveyors companies in the state 

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 8:24 am


Kano state Acting Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo


Kano state Acting Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo
Kano state Acting Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzov

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Acting Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has emphasized the need for the establishment of more private surveyor companies in the state to enhance investment and grow the private sector economy.

The Acting Governor stated this on Monday while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, led by its President Dr. Ibitoye Mathew Olomolatan.

Comrade  Gwarzo acknowledged the critical role of surveying in land management and the need for more private companies to capitalize on Kano’s vast potential.

He encouraged investment from both residents and outsiders, highlighting the potential economic benefits.

Gwarzo pledged the government’s support to enable the creation of more surveyor companies, ensuring compliance with legal requirements and service availability.

He wished the NIS conference success and encouraged delegates to explore Kano, offering their expertise on addressing urban congestion issues.

According to a Statement issued to journalists by the Press Secretary to the Acting Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu,  Olomolatan hinted that the delegation’s visit to Kano was to celebrate the Annual General Conference of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN).

He said,  “The objective is to establish collaboration between the institution and the State Government, aiming to engage private survey practitioners for untapped benefits in revenue generation and employment opportunities.”

He expressed concern over Kano’s limited number of private surveyor companies compared to Lagos, and stressed the urgency of addressing the shortfall, given Kano’s vast landmass.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Federal Government's meeting with cement manufacturers 59 mins ago

    4 ways we’ll bring down the price of cement – Fed Govt
    VP Kashim Shettima, left and his counterpart VP Koung 14 hours ago

    Liberian VP Koung: “Nigeria is Strategic to Our Country”
    Most wanted notorious Iceland Cult kingpin David Gift Opara alias 2Baba feared dead 14 hours ago

    Rivers Police Command confirms death 2Baba,most wanted Cult kingpin
    Dangote cement truck 15 hours ago

    Dangote Cement Trucks Wrongfully Intercepted In Adamawa
    17 hours ago

    Africa, Systemic Turbulence and a Future Entrapped in the Past
    17 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi plans to upgrade  the landing strip to international cargo airport 
    The Eastern Port Police Command confirmed the arrest of 5 suspects in connection with the diversion of bags of wheat belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme 19 hours ago

    We Will Collectively Frustrate Illegal Sales, Theft at Ports – FPRO
    Doguwa speaking to journalists during the Townhall Meeting 21 hours ago

    Kano launches campaign for zero-out-of-school children