Liberian VP Koung: “Nigeria is Strategic to Our Country”

Abubakar Hashim, Sierra Leone

Liberia’s Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, who represented President Joseph Boakai on an official visit to Nigeria, has concluded on a positive note, stating that “Nigeria is a strategic partner to Liberia’s economic development”.

He was in Nigeria at the official swearing ceremony of Governor Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa, which took place on February 14, 2024.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, VP Koung had fruitful discussions with Governor Diri on the possible collaboration with Bayelsa State in the Petroleum sector and to encourage potential investors.

Bayelsa State has Nigeria’s largest oil and gas reserves.

Discussions were also held on possible areas of cooperation in agriculture and fisheries.

VP Koung who also had bilateral talks with VP Kashim Shettima remarked: “ Nigeria is a strategic partner to Liberia. We need to forge a stronger economic bond, to strengthen our long-standing diplomatic relations between us”.

VP Koung also had discussions with former President Obasanjo.

Nigeria ended both wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, spending billions of dollars to bring back sanity to both neighbouring countries in the 80’s and 90’s.

For VP Koung to acknowledge Nigeria’s strategic role in Liberia signifies a pivotal role in Liberia’s economic development.

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf laid solid foundations for key bilateral cooperations, in multi-sectoral areas, particularly in Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corp TAC program, in crucial areas like education.

The two countries are members of ECOWAS, and AU and have long-standing diplomatic relations in key areas, like military, education, agriculture, mining, oil and gas.