Katsina: Governor Radda champions MSME revolution in Katsina

Monday, February 19, 2024 8:29 am


Governor Radda touring an MSME Centre

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state  Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionise the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in the state.

A Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, indicated that Governor Radda’s recent series of strategic engagements have set in motion, a flurry of activities, promising to stimulate economic growth and empower local entrepreneurs.

According to the Statement, a key highlight of Governor Radda’s initiatives is the inauguration of the KASEDA Governing Board, a pivotal agency dedicated to championing MSMEs.

The Governor personally chaired the inaugural meeting, underscoring his hands-on commitment to driving immediate and impactful change.

In a further demonstration of his dedication, Governor Radda successfully concluded a rigorous training programme for KASEDA’s pioneer staff in Kano, fostering a skilled and empowered workforce essential for advancing the state’s economic agenda.

The Statement added that  “an instrumental move in the week’s agenda was Governor Radda’s commitment to modernize the Industrial Development Centre at Tudun Matawalle. This multi-million naira upgrade, in collaboration with SMEDAN, aims to transform the centre into a collaborative hub for diverse industries, fostering innovation and growth.”

Accompanied by KASEDA’s DG/CEO, Hajiya Aisha Aminu,  Governor Radda toured the upgraded centre, revealing plans to replicate similar initiatives across all three senatorial zones.

” This strategic expansion promises MSMEs unparalleled access to industrial facilities, catalyzing their growth potential,” the statement added.

Governor Radda reiterated his commitment to replicating similar initiatives across the state’s three senatorial zones, aiming to provide MSMEs with access to industrial facilities and resources previously beyond their reach.

Governor Radda’s visionary leadership has set the stage for an MSME revolution, unlocking doors for countless local businesses.

The Statement  added that  “this goes beyond a mere week of action; it marks the initiation of a sustained effort to empower entrepreneurs and propel Katsina State’s economic engine to new heights.”

 

 

 

 

