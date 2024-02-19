Jigawa: Governor Namadi plans to upgrade  the landing strip to international cargo airport 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has announced his plans to upgrade Jigawa airport to an international cargo airport, as part of his policies geared towards boosting trade, commerce, investment and services among local and international businessmen who have indicated an interest in opening a new chapter in the socio-economic development of the state.

Governor Namadi expressed his desire to make Jigawa State a hub for international trade, insisting that without a modern cargo airport, that laudable dream for Jigawa and its people, would not be realized.

A Statement by Governor Namadi’s Senior Special Adviser on Media Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Rabo Ringim, indicated that the Governor spoke in Dutse.

According to the Statement, Governor Namadi explained that upgrading Jigawa airport to cargo standard is part of his administration’s efforts to showcase the potential of the Maigatari livestock market to the global community.

The Statement made available to journalists, on Sunday, added that the state government is in talks with foreign investors to upgrade the Maigatari livestock market.

Governor Namadi said: “Maigatari market is a huge market when it comes to livestock.

“As a government, we are trying to improve the market and part of our plan is to rebuild that market, and when we rebuild it, we will give specific attention to livestock.

“The state government is currently having a lot of discussions with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and other partners on how we can develop the Maigatari livestock market.

“We are not only trying to develop that market, but we want to take it beyond the shores of Nigeria and that is why we are having discussions with development partners, we are having discussions with international investors so that when they come in, we will sit down and do what we can do.

” At the moment, we are trying to make some arrangements on how we can upgrade our abattoirs to modern abattoirs

” We have our airport here, and we are trying to see how we can convert this airport to a cargo airport, and when that is done, we will see how we can open our livestock market.

” We have a lot of investors who will come and invest in terms of cold rooms, in terms of modern abattoirs and when that is done we will now open Maigatari livestock market beyond the shores of this country.”