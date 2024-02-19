Edo Guber: LG returning officers declare Dekeri 3rd winner of APC Guber primary election

By Jethro Ibileke

Local Government Returning Officers for the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held on Saturday have jointly declared Anamero Sunday Dekeri, winner of the contest.

With this declaration, Dekeri is the third aspirant declared winner of the same election.

Dekeri is the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma who is the chairman of the election committee, had Saturday afternoon announced Dennis Idahosa winner with 40, 453 votes, just as Stanley Ugbuaja, the official Returning Officer of the election, hours later announced Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the same election.

But, Mr Babatunde Ojo who spoke on behalf of the local government returning officers, while announcing their result late Saturday night, said Dekeri gannered a total of 25,384 votes to defeat his closest rival Dennis Idahosa who scored 14,127 votes.

Ojo who was flanked by some returning officers, said: “Honourable Dekeri haven met the requirements of the law and scored the highest valid votes cast have been declared winner of the election and returned elected.”

A total of 12 aspirants were screened and cleared for the direct primary by the national leadership of the party.