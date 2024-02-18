Shallipopi, Davido’s aide Israel DMW escaped death in car accident

Sunday, February 18, 2024 4:10 pm


  By Nehru Odeh 

Rave of the moment Shallipopi and Davido’s aide Israel DMW were involved in a ghastly car accident in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday while returning from a show.

Recall that Shallipopi had held a concert in Abuja on Saturday night. The 23-year-old delivered spectacular performances, as fans cheered him all through the night.

Israel DMW who was backstage to provide support for the singer took to his Instagram story to break the news of the accident.

Israel DMW, who shared a video showing the badly damaged car, said they were en route to their hotel from a show when another vehicle collided with theirs.

The video shows two SUVs involved in the crash while one of the cars has a damaged bonnet, door, and rear light. The other vehicle has a burst front tyre.

Despite the crash’s severity, he thanked God and the Edo ancestors for ensuring their safety.

“Me and Shallipopi just had an accident after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to the hotel after a show. I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to Edo ancestors. Not a single scratch of injury at all,” Israel DMW captioned the post.

 

