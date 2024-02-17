Workers, Students in Ikere  to benefit from Ekiti Govt free bus service

Saturday, February 17, 2024 1:41 pm


Ekiti State Government's free busses

Students and workers in Ikere Ekiti will start enjoying the state government’s free bus services, beginning from Monday, February 19, 2024.

This is sequel to the directive of the State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji  that the free bus service be extended to students and civil servants in Ikere- Ekiti as part of the administration’s  efforts to cushion the impact of economic hardship being faced across the country.

Interior of one of the buses

The buses will ply major routes in Ikere Ekiti and will convey students and workers in the morning and afternoon.

The free bus service for students and civil servants commenced in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital last year as part of the palliative measures introduced by the Biodun Oyebanji administration to cushion the effect of the economic hardship.

Plans are underway to increase the fleet of buses and extend the free bus service to other major towns in the state.

The Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to the welfare and wellbeing of the citizens and will continue to prioritize programmes and policies that will boost their productivity in line with its shared prosperity agenda.

