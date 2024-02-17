Federal Government Outlines Plans to Drive Economic Growth and Job Creation

Following a successful inaugural session, the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris on 16 February moderated the second edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) featuring the Minister of industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, at the National Press Center in Abuja. The forum aims to create a platform for direct engagement between government officials and the media, promoting transparency and accurate reporting to the Nigerian public.

“We are gathered here to build trust and ensure the people of Nigeria are informed,” declared Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the event. “This platform allows you, the media, to directly engage with senior officials and hold us accountable.”

Minister Idris emphasized his Ministry’s commitment to transparency and access to information, highlighting the crucial role journalists play in informing the public. He reiterated the series’ commitment to ensuring wide coverage through traditional and digital platforms.

“We understand the need for patience and trust,” added Minister Idris, “but we are committed to realizing the President’s vision of Renewed Hope. We will keep you informed every step of the way”, he said.

In her remarks, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, outlined key initiatives aimed at accelerating economic growth and job creation in Nigeria. Drawing on four Renewed Hope eight-point agenda – economic growth and job creation, access to capital, improved business environment, and poverty reduction – Dr. Uzoka-Anite highlighted several strategic programs underway at the Ministry.

The the Minister said the Ministry is actively involved in negotiating Nigeria’s accession to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), recognizing its potential for export diversification, market access expansion, and increased foreign direct investment.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite emphasized her efforts during the recent 13th AFCFTA Trade Minister’s meeting to secure Nigeria’s position on crucial matters like digital trade and illegal transshipment.

“Several initiatives target reforms in the commodity trading landscape, fostering better outcomes for farmers and miners. Upgrading NCX operations, robust outreach programs, and establishing a National Job Centre are among the efforts underway. Notably, the Skill-UP Artisans program (SUPA) aims to empower 10 million artisans with tech-enabled skills and industry-standard certifications, addressing skills gaps and reducing reliance on labor imports”, she highlighted.

Collaborating with the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, the Ministry is revamping its Diaspora investment initiative. Dr. Uzoka-Anite highlighted successful bilateral engagements, like the G20 summit in India that yielded $14 billion in pledged FDI inflows to Nigeria. Ongoing collaborations with India, Germany, Netherlands, and others create further investment opportunities and joint regulatory frameworks.

Acknowledging infrastructure deficits, bureaucratic hurdles, and global economic uncertainties, Dr. Uzoka-Anite emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to innovative solutions and cross-sector collaboration. Recent factory tours aimed to identify and address challenges faced by manufacturers, while initiatives like issuing IDEC letters and implementing BIP programs support expansion and production capacity.

“The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment plays a crucial role in delivering Mr. President’s agenda,” stated Dr. Uzoka-Anite. “Our initiatives are designed to empower Nigerians, attract investment, and unlock economic potential.”

“The National Trade Intelligence Unit will be a game-changer, providing invaluable trade data and forecasts to enhance market efficiency and ease of doing business,” she added.

In attendance were Senior Special Assistant to the President on Information and Strategy Mr Bayo Onanuga, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, as well as Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the two Ministries.