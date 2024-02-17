Economic Sabotage: Police Intensify Strategies To Curb Oil Theft, Arrest 40 Suspects, 2 Vessels Recovered

*To Arraign Suspects for Prosecution

The Nigeria Police Force, as part of its intensified efforts to curb illegal oil theft and economic sabotage in the country and in conjunction with the military and other relevant security agencies, has been in active liaison on intelligence sharing and collaboration with Private Security Contractors (PSCs) engaged by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), particularly Tantita Security Services. The efforts led to the arrest of 40 suspected individuals and the recovery of two Vessels in two different interceptions at the Ogbogoro Oil Field, Brass Area, and Ekeni Area of Southern-Ijaw in Bayelsa State, for conspiracy, tampering with oil pipeline, illegal transportation of crude oil, dealing in crude and storing same without lawful authority or appropriate license amongst others.

The suspects were apprehended and subjected to investigation having established a prima facie case against them. They will be arraigned in court to face charges related to economic sabotage and oil theft which have been filed. Similarly, Vessels used in the illegal activities have been seized as part of the evidence against the suspects. Specifically, arraignment for suspects involved in the case of one of the Vessels is scheduled for 26th February, 2024 while the motion for interim forfeiture of the Vessel and products contained therein will be heard on 19th February, 2024.

However, preliminary investigations have indicted numerous individuals and companies including their foreign collaborators who will in due course be interrogated and caused to face the full wrath of the law.

The Inspector-General of Police has therefore urged the public to be vigilant and report all suspicious activities related to oil theft and economic sabotage to the NPF, in line with its mandate as enshrined in Section 4 (d) of the Police Act 2020 empowering the Police to enforce all laws without any prejudice to the enabling Act of other security agencies. The IGP stressed that the Police is committed to improved synergy with all relevant stakeholders including other government security agencies towards putting an end to the illegal activities of oil theft and economic sabotage in the country and will continue to intensify its strategies and operations to curb same, while not hesitating to bring to justice any individual or group involved in such illegal activities.