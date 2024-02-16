Uzodimma spits fire: All former political appointees to surrender their official vehicles

Uzodimma spits fire: All former political appointees to surrender their official vehicles

Friday, February 16, 2024 8:29 am


Gov Hope Uzodimma

Gov Hope Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has directed the Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Hon Chief Charles Orie, to take custody and carry out a proper inventory of all official vehicles assigned to his former political appointees.

This directive affects all former Principal officers to the Governor, all former Commissioners, all Special Advisers, and all General Managers of Agencies of Government, among others.

Orie was further urged to ensure that no former political appointee, no matter how highly placed, refuses to surrender his or her official vehicles.

On January 16, 2024, when Governor Uzodimma dissolved his expanded Executive Council, he had directed that the Commissioners should hand over their official vehicles to the Permanent Secretaries in their ministries while the Special Advisers should submit their official vehicles at the Office of the Chief of Staff.

While some former political appointees complied to the directives, others are yet to do so, raising concerns they may have ulterior motives.

Poised to ensure that  government directives are respected by all and sundry, Governor Uzodimma has mandated Orie to use all means lawful to extract compliance from the former appointees.

Those Governor Uzodimma expects Chief Orie to take custody and inventory of the vehicles assigned to them as former appointees are his former principal officers, his former Commissioners, his former Special Advisers, former General Managers of Agencies of Government, among others.

Compliance is said to be immediate and non negotiable.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Super Eagles 11 hours ago

    AFCON 2023: Why Super Eagles deserve some praise for making it to the finals
    United Kingdom Secretary of State for Business & Trade, Rt. Hon. Kemi Badenoch, MP and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy call by the UK Trade Secretary, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. 12 hours ago

    Sanwo-olu To United Kingdom: Consider Lagos as Destination of Choice for Investments
    President Tinubu and the Governors 13 hours ago

    Nigerian Governors, Wake Up to Your Economic Responsibilities to the People
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu2 13 hours ago

    President Tinubu Writes Nigerians, Explains His Steps on Security, Food, Monetry Policy, CBN,
    Labour Party 14 hours ago

    Edo guber: LP commences screening of aspirants for wards, LGs delegates congress
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Seriake Dickson at Gov. Diri's inauguration on Wednesday 16 hours ago

    Gov Fubara, VP Shettima,Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others attend Diri second tenure inauguration
    President Tinubu and the Governors 16 hours ago

    At Last, Nigeria to Have State Police: Tinubu, Governors, National Assembly to Work on It
    President Tinubu 17 hours ago

    Tinubu retains Moji Adeyeye as NAFDAC boss, appoints heads for Dental Council, Blood Service Commission, Others