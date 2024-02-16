Jigawa: Governor Namadi inaugurates anti-graft commission leadership 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A. Namadi, on Thursday, inaugurated the leadership of the state anti-corruption agency, with Bar. Salisu Abdu, emerging as the pioneer Executive Chairman.

The anti-graft agency is christened Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission (JSPCACC).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State (SSG), Malam Bala Ibrahim.

According to the Statement, Alhaji Musa Kallamu Uba Auyo was appointed as Permanent Member I; Hassan Hashim as Permanent Member II of JSPCACC.

The statement also disclosed that Governor Namadi approved the appointments of Bar. Yakubu Ibrahim as the Secretary of the Commission; Shehu Abdu Zakar and Dr. Hadiya Aliyu as Part- Members of the Commission.

According to the SSG, “the appointment of the appointees followed their screening and confirmation by the Jigawa State House of Assembly during its 118th sitting on Tuesday 13th February, 2024 equivalent to 3rd Sha’aban, 1445AH.”

The Statement added that: “Bar. Salisu Abdu was born in Gumel town, Gumel Local Government Area in 1963.

” He obtained his first degree from Usman Dan-fodio University, Sokoto, where he graduated with a LLB in 1990, then proceeded to Nigeria Law School, Lagos (BL) in 1991 and completed his one year NYSC in 1992 and served at the Premier Commercial Bank, Maiduguri, Borno State.”

Malam Bala Ibrahim further stated that, “the new Chairman served as Director Public Prosecution, Jigawa State Ministry of Justice from 2000 to 2004. He also served as Member Board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) representing the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) between 2022 to 2023.”

Bar. Salisu is a trained Lawyer with vast experience in the crusade against official corruption, Bank fraud, money laundering and other economic crimes.

“The appointment of the appointees is based on merit, competence and personal integrity.

” I urge the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently according to the laid down procedures establishing the Commission” the SSG stated, adding that, ‘all the appointments take immediate effect.”