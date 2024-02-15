Governor  Namadi gifts N2 million to the family of a dead soldier

Thursday, February 15, 2024 10:33 am


Governor Namadi

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Umar A Namadi has donated the sum of N2 million to the family of Imrana Musa, a soldier who died after a road traffic accident in Dutse.

Presenting the cheque of the N2 million   to the family of the deceased, the Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim said the money was not given as a rebate for losing their loved one, “but only to support them and show concern for the Jigawa State Government.”

Malam Bala Ibrahim conveyed the Government’s condolence to the family of the deceased soldier, Nigeria Army and urged the family to make good use of the money.

“The Government and people of Jigawa State share the grief of the Nigerian military, particularly the family of the bereaved soldier who died at a time the country needs him most.

“We pray for the repose of the soul of this gallant soldier and we salute and appreciate his supreme sacrifices,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the family of the deceased, the deceased father, Musa Muhammad commended Governor Namadi for the gesture and assured him that the money would be equally shared among the family of the deceased.

On his part, the Garrison Commander of, the 26 Armoured Brigade, Dutse, Lieutenant Colonel D. Yakubu, expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself and the Nigerian Army.

Lieutenant Colonel, Yakubu described the late soldier ( Imrana Musa) as a most gentle officer, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“We are most grateful for this good gesture done to the Nigerian Army and the family of Imrana Musa (deceased soldier).

“May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Imrana Musa and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our farther land,” he said.

The Governor’s support was received by the Garrison Commander,  Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu 26 Armoured Brigade, Dutse and the Father of the deceased Soldier, Musa Muhammad.

 

