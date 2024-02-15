Kano: Governor Yusuf splashes cash gift to families of sick, dead journalists

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Wednesday, put smiles on the faces of the families of sick and dead working journalists in the state, with cash gifts ranging between N500,000 and N1 million to help lift their burdens.

He said the gesture was part of his resolve to alleviate the sufferings of working Journalists in the state who have been playing pivotal roles in the socio-economic development cum peaceful co-existence in the state.

Governor Yusuf who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, during a brief ceremony, said his administration would continue to partner with working journalists in the state to ensure that the general public was duly informed about government activities.

He reiterated his determination to provide transparent leadership for the wellbeing of the people of the state, and the overall development of Kano.

Among the beneficiaries include Mr. Ted Odogwu of The Punch Newspapers, who fell victim to a domestic gas explosion while preparing meals in his kitchen last year.

Mr Odogwu who left Kano for Lagos after a brief treatment at Dala Orthopaedic Hospital, where he was not properly taken care of, was gifted N1 million to continue his treatment.

Recall that Governor Yusuf also took care of his hospital bills, before he finally travelled to Lagos where he is currently receiving better treatment under the close watch of his family.

During a telephone interview with our Correspondent Thursday morning, Mr Odogwu acknowledged receipt of the token via transfer and prayed that God shall bless Governor Yusuf for his kind gesture.

“Yes. I so much appreciate Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s kind gesture. I received an alert of N1 million, courtesy of the Governor. I am so happy and pray that God will keep and bless him.

” I am fast recuperating. God has been so faithful to me. I plan coming back to Kano to continue my job once the wounds are fully healed. I thank all my colleagues for your concern and prayers. I am also grateful to the able Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Baba Halilu Dantiye (Mni) for his support.

“I am grateful to the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa for his goodwill. God bless them all.”

Moreover, Yakubu Salisu, a Reporter of Blazon Newspaper, who is a victim of a car accident during which he sustained a spinal cord injury, received N500,000.

Auwal Mukhtar, a Reporter with Abubakar Rimi Television, who was also a victim of a car accident, got N500,000.

Bilkisu Ado Zango, a staff of Radio Kano, currently facing serious health challenges, was supported with the sum of N500,000.

The family of the late Malam Abdullahi Yakubu, a former Correspondent with The Leadership Newspaper, received N500,000.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), Comrade Abbas Ibrahim, commended Governor Yusuf for his assistance.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for his love and affection towards the wellbeing of working Journalists in the state and appealed to journalists to reciprocate the kind gesture by being fair and objective in their reportage.