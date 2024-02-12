Governors Radda, Uzodimma, Abe, and others mourn  Herbert Wigwe

By Maduabuchi Nmeeibeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has joined prominent Nigerians in expressing deep grief over the passing on of the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe, together with his wife, son, and the Former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash in the United States, on Saturday.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the spokesperson to Governor Radda, described Wigwe as an accomplished banker and global business expert, who was also passionate about the growth of Nigeria and Africa’s economy.

He, however, prayed that Almighty God would grant the souls of Wigwe, his wife and son eternal rest in his bosom.

“Mr Wigwe’s demise was received with rude shock by many Nigerians. He is a first-class banker and seasoned businessman, whose career accomplishments are sterling. May the Good Lord comfort his bereaved relatives and business associates,” part of the statement reads.

*Uzodimma in shock over Wigwe, Ogunbanjo’s deaths

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is in shock over the unfortunate fatal plane crash involving the Chief Executive Officer/ Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, Mr Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, his son, and Chief Abimbola Ogunbanjo, among others.

The report was not just shocking to Governor Uzodimma but has devastated him.

Wigwe, his wife, son, Chief Ogunbanjo who is the Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group ( NGX Group) and the crew members of Eurocopter EC130 died in a crash Friday when the helicopter went down near Baker, a town of 700 people about 153 kilometres Southwest of Las Vagas in the United States.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma said his principal is still in shock over the ugly incident and yet to come to terms with the reality that Wigwe, his wife, his son and Ogunbanjo are no more.

He said the death of the Wigwes and Chief Ogunbanjo becomes more devastating to the Governor as he recalls his close relationship with them.

The statement said while the Governor will miss the deceased sorely, it is his prayer that God will grant their families, friends and associates the grace to bear the huge loss.

Abe, other prominent personalities in Rivers mourning the sudden death of Herbert Wigwe

*Some query rush by Access Bank Mgt. to replace him

Prominent personalities from Rivers have been mourning the shocking demise of Herbert Wigwe in a Helicopter crash in the USA.

Senator Magnus Abe, representing Rivers South East in a statement posted on their Facebook page said “Today there are no words to describe the shock and sadness across our country.

Rivers State has lost one of its finest entrepreneurs.

A son and a brother that we all proudly claim as our own.

“I have asked myself and others

If we feel this way, what can we then say to his parents and family?

“My God, no one can question fate but sometimes it’s difficult to understand.

Difficult as it is to say, we must give Almighty God thanks and glory for the priceless gift that was Herbert.

“An extraordinary achiever, an outlier, successful in business, patriotic and still a homeboy.

“Farewell my dear brother, may the Angels carry you and your loved ones to a better place”.

On his part, the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Rivers State, Dr Samuel Osorochi Nwanosike has condoled with the Wigwe family over the unfortunate death of Dr Herbert O.Wigwe, Co-founder & CEO of Access Holdings, his wife and son in a helicopter crash at California, USA.

He recalls that the Late Herbert Wigwe was until his death, the founder of Hebert O Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA. He hailed from Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area and was a successful business tycoon.

Nwanosike described the death as a huge setback to the people of Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State and Nigeria at large. Additionally he was an entrepreneur of International repute, an icon, a shining light and a key figure in the development of Ikwerre land.

He beseeched God Almighty not to allow the business blueprints of Dr Herbert O. Wigwe in Ikwerre LGA to die and to raise someone who will continue his businesses and ideology for the betterment of humanity.

The Ikwerre Council boss prayed to God Almighty to accord the Wigwe family and the people of Ikwerre the fortitude to bear this great and irreparable loss. The chairman added that only God knows why this tragedy befell Ikwerre land and Rivers State.

Also, Ayo Tamuno, a former Chairman of Rivers State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, said the death of Wigwe is a loss not only to our Ikwerre brethren but to Rivers State, Nigeria and the Banking Sector. A very simple personality, unlike others who stock their money outside the country but decided to open a University in his home community whose ultimate aim is to provide mass employment and turn Ancient Isikopo into a modern city.

However, he condemned the press statement that surfaced online from Access Bank talking about plans to find a replacement for Wigwe.

Tamuno said “What I cannot understand is the urgency of Access Bank to replace him, are they expecting his death?

One who has contributed greatly to the Bank should not be treated this, if this move is true, I think the Rivers people should think of blacklisting this bank.

“A painful loss indeed”, Tamuno stated

Wigwe hails from Isiokpo, the headquarters of the Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.