Nigerians in South Africa urged to join umbrella association 

Nigerians in South Africa urged to join umbrella association 

Sunday, February 11, 2024 12:07 pm


The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa ,NICASA, Nigerians in South Africa, Western Cape,

By Jethro Ibileke

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), the official South African government-recognised umbrella body of Nigerians in South Africa, has called on all Nigerians living in Western Cape in particular and South Africa in general to officially register with the body.

The call was made ahead of the first ever Nigeria Cultural Festival slated to hold in South Africa later this year, to show case the rich culture of the Nigerian people, in a statement jointly signed by Chairman of NICASA, Apostle (Dr) Henry Ezumaha and Azebeokhai Leo, (Deputy Chairman, Western Cape Province), and made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State.

The statement noted that through its collaborative efforts, NICASA has made it easier for Nigerians in WC to capture and get their international passports without having to travel to Johannesburg anymore.

The statement reads in part:

“As it’s to be expected, we help to deal with the welfare of Nigerians through various social and economic interventions. We also act as a bridge between Nigerians and the consulate in one hand, and Nigerians and the host community on another hand.

“One of our goals is to help build a stable and prosperous Nigerian community in Western Cape in particular and South Africa in general through the various initiatives and programs that we have carried out, and a lot more programs, activities and interventions planned for the short, medium and long term future that will benefit a lot of Nigerians.

“We go as far as helping to provide all logistics, security and organising the venue throughout days of passport interventions that usually take up to three days at our own financial cost,” Ezumah added.

“Some interventions we have carried out include but not limited to; helping some of sick brothers settle their medical bills where they struggle to raise funds, ⁠visiting and rescuing Nigerians who have been illegally arrested and kept in jails. We go as far as engaging good lawyers to represent them.

“We have had the incident of sending a terminally-ill patient to Nigeria by covering all cost associated with that process.”

For the benefit of Nigerians in South Africa, Ezumah explained that NICASA has planned well-thought-out programmes for this year.

He said: “Our programs for this year are: organising the first ever Nigeria cultural festival to show case the rich culture of the Nigerian people, stage an event to recognise, celebrate and encourage Nigerian children who excel in their academics, recognise Nigerians excelling in their various fields of endeavours and the Made-in-Nigeria and Nigerian first community initiative.”

NICASA is a non-profit organisation that funds all its events through the benevolence of the executive members and other well-meaning stakeholders to the benefit of all Nigerians living in South Africa.

While encouraging all Nigerians to support the association financially, physically, morally and in whatever way possible to enable it continue to deliver proper community service to Nigerians in South Africa, NICASA however does not impose any form of levy on anyone.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The Super Eagles 9 mins ago

    As VP Shettima Leads FG Delegation to AFCON Finals
     Dr. Herbert Wigwe 59 mins ago

    Facts to Know About Herbert Wigwe, as Access Bank Confirms His Death
    VP Kashim Shettima 1 hour ago

    VP Shettima Urges Leaders to Renew Commitment to Humanity Service
    President Tinubu2 2 hours ago

    Food scarcity:  Kano APC chieftain hails Tinubu for releasing 102, 000 metric tonnes of grains to Nigerians
    PDP 6 hours ago

    Edo Guber: PDP holds LG congress in 17  LGA
    Herbert Wigwe, wife, son and another daughter 6 hours ago

    How late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe ‘predicted’ his own death
    Super Eagles2 8 hours ago

    AFCON Cup: Nigerians waiting to celebrate you, Uzodimma tells Super Eagles
    VP Kashim Shettima 19 hours ago

    VP Shettima Leads FG’s Delegation to Super Eagles’ Afcon Finals