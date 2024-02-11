How late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe ‘predicted’ his own death

By Nehru Odeh

The late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Herbert Wigwe, who died at 57 on Friday night alongside his wife Chizoba, son and three others in an helicopter crash in California, United States, lived life to the full.

Not only did he live a successful life, he touched many lives while he was alive. And he lived the good life.

Still, he had a premonition of his death and he faced it with equanimity. Three weeks before the crash that claimed his life, he revealed so much about his imminent death and the altruistic life he had lived in a tweet he posted on January 19.

Wigwe tweeted: “Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect.

“Let’s honour this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days.”

The last sentence, which says, “Let us number our days” shows clearly that he had a premonition of his imminent demise and was numbering his days.

The tweet itself is packed full with meanings and speaks volumes about the kind of life Wigwe lead.

As the second paragraph says – if the life he lead and the success he made of it is anything to go by – one would not be wrong to say that he honoured the gift of life by living with purpose, kindness and gratitude, making every moment count. He made a success of life.

Indeed, he led a purpose-filled life and he was very kind. He will be sorely missed.