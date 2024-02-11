Food scarcity:  Kano APC chieftain hails Tinubu for releasing 102, 000 metric tonnes of grains to Nigerians

… Urges opposition to appreciate good gestures of President Tinubu

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A high-ranking chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, Dr. Illyasu Musa Kwankwaso has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ordering the immediate release of over 102, 000 metric tonnes of grains to complement the shortage of food currently being experienced in the country.

He described President Tinubu’s action as not only kind and compassionate, but a gesture that depicts the tenets of good leadership.

Dr. Illyasu Kwankwaso also advised the opposition parties to criticize constructively and appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government under President Buhari to assuage the sufferings of Nigerians.

Dr. Illyasu Kwankwaso who is the immediate-past Commissioner of Rural and Community Development in Kano state, insisted that the Federal Government’ s directive for immediate release of 102,000 metric tonnes of rice, maize, millet and garri from government reserves and stores of the Nigerian market,will certainly crash the high cost of essential commodities and alleviate the economic hardship Nigerians are presently facing.

The APC chieftain who stated this, on Saturday, during an interview with journalists, urged Nigerians to remain patient with President Tinubu, adding that he is aware of the economic hardship Nigerians are passing facing.

According to him, “Nigerians should thank God,because the present leadership headed by President Tinubu,has listening ears, hence, the reason for him to have taken a prompt action in giving order for immediate release of the 102,000 grains to cushion the effect of skyrocketing price of food stuff.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will make available 42,000 metric tonnes of maize, millet, garri and other commodities, while the rice millers through their Association will also release 62,000 metric tonnes of rice from their reserves.

” The first one is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been directed to immediately release about 42,000 metric tonnes of maize, millet, garri and other commodities in their strategic reserve so that these items will be made available to Nigerian’s.⁣

“Nigerians should also know that the soaring of food stuff prices was not the handiwork of President Tinubu, but the prices were being determined by unstable foreign exchange, which the Federal Government has been trying to address.”

Dr. Illyasu Kwankwaso, however, condemned the opposition parties, especially the People Democratic Party (PDP) over its recent attack on President Tinubu, on his move towards curtailing the high prices of food stuff in Nigerian markets.

Reacting to the Statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Debo Ologunagba, over an alleged purported approval of N500 million as first instalment of a N1 billion approved by President Tinubu for the inauguration of a 37-man Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage as reportedly contained in a leaked memo by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Dr. Illyasu Kwankwaso said there was no enough evidence to prove the allegation.

He advised the opposition parties to always criticise constructively, to proffer positive solutions to issues concerning good governance in the country.

He further urged the opposition parties to desist from casting aspersions, as well as, causing tension where it does not exist.

Dr. Illyasu Kwankwaso also disclosed that the Federal Government has appealed to those hoarding food stuff to make them available to the people so as to ease high price of essential commodities.

He further stated: “They should open up their stores, make these commodities available in the interest of our nation. There is no point when the whole country is looking for this food stuff, and you are locking up these products so that you make more money and then Nigerians suffer. ⁣

“Government knows where all these major traders are. We know where all these major stores are. And if they don’t respond by bringing these commodities to the market, government will take appropriate measures to ensure that these products are made available to Nigerians.”

Dr. Ilyasu Kwankwaso , however, commended President Tinubu for the approval of N126.5 billion to spearhead the delivery of 100,000 homes nationwide within the 18-month timeline.

He also commended both the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, and the Minister of Housing for State, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo,for all their efforts in providing affordable houses for the common man in the country

“When these houses are completed, it will go a along way in addressing inadequate accommodation Nigerians are facing.

“This concept aims to ensure that housing units built in the Renewed Hope Cities will be sold at commercial rates, while a substantial percentage will be sold at concessionary rates to low- and medium-income Nigerians who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress,” he said.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s administration with prayers and encouragement, expressing hope that things will get better very soon.

(Dr. Illyasu Musa Kwankwaso)