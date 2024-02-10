Katsina: Governor Radda convenes stakeholders meeting to tackle food scarcity, insecurity 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Following food scarcity occasioned by harsh economic realities across the country and the spate of insecurity bedevilling Katsina state, the state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Friday, convened a stakeholders meeting to discuss ways of tackling the challenges.

He also mobilized security agencies and promised to empower communities ready to move against the antics of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers.

Governor Radda who hosted traditional rulers, top-notch politicians, and opinion leaders, among other stakeholders stressed the need for all hands to be on deck against the activities of kidnappers, terrorists and bandits disturbing the socio-economic development of the state.

He also warned traders and businessmen against unnecessary increment of food items and other essential commodities, with a promise to find possible means of alleviating the pains and sufferings of the people in the face of harsh economic situation bedevilling the country.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, part of the agenda of the stakeholders meeting was to checkmate the continuous increment in the prices of food and other commodities in Katsina state.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Radda said the state government is aware of the daily rise in prices of essential commodities, which is subjecting people to untold hardship.

This situation, he said, forced residents of Niger and Kano states to embark on demonstrations, recently.

According to him, reports have shown that the mass export of commodities from Nigeria to Niger Republic, Mali and other neighbouring countries, together with some Nigerians hoarding essential food commodities, are responsible for the daily increment in prices of goods and commodities.

Governor Radda also reiterated his administration’s commitment to organizing training and providing necessary logistics support to any Katsina community ready to protect itself from criminal attacks.

He said the state government is seriously concerned about Katsina’s insecurity, hence the need for a collective effort in fighting the ugly trend.

Governor Radda regretted that bandits have now adopted the use of reinforcement from neighbouring forests to launch attacks and kidnap innocent citizens, regardless of their economic status.

The meeting was attended by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman; Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Yahya; the State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar; and the Grand Khadi of Katsina, Justice Kabir Abubakar.

Others include the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Abdullahi Garba Faskari; Heads of security outfits, and some members of the State Executive Council, among others.